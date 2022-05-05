Billings golf pro Bob Eames to be inducted into MSGA Hall of Fame

BILLINGS — Bob Eames, who retired at the end of 2019 as the director of golf at Yellowstone Country Club and whose career in pro shops spanned over 50 years, will be inducted into the Montana State Golf Association Hall of Fame this summer.

Eames, from Billings, will be honored during a ceremony held in conjunction with the Montana Women’s Amateur Championships, which are set for July 14-16 at Lake Hills Golf Club.

The 74-year-old will be saluted for his service and dedication to Montana golf and will go into the shrine’s contributor’s division.

In the pro shop, Eames was well known for providing assistance to members and guests, running tournaments, teaching and merchandising.

Two more inductees, Bill Dunn and Jo Smith, both of Missoula, will be enshrined this summer in the player’s division after winning the mandatory three state championships apiece for Hall of Fame recognition.

Dunn won the 2009 State Amateur, and then claimed the Senior Division title at the State Amateur, along with the State Mid-Am and State Seniors crowns in 2021 for four total championships. Smith triumphed as the women’s State Seniors champion in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Smith will be inducted in Billings, while Dunn's induction site is still to be determined.

Eames was the head pro at The Briarwood (1990-2004) and Yellowstone Country Club (2005-2019).

He was also the head pro at Idaho Falls Country Club in Idaho (1976-1985), and had two stints as an assistant pro at YCC totaling 11 years.

Eames spent parts of two years in the early 1970s trying his luck on the PGA Tour. He played in a total of eight events as a rookie and made one cut.

The seven winners of the 2022 MSGA scholarships have also been announced and they will be honored this summer at the MSGA state championships.

The group includes sisters Hannah and Haylee Adams of Laurel, Kadence Fischer of Billings West, Preston Field of Jefferson High School, Caleb Spangler of Havre, Emma Woods of Fairfield and Jillian Wynne of Kalispell Flathead.

The seven scholarships range in value from $1,250 to $1,500.

Hannah and Haylee Adams are planning to play their collegiate golf at Montana State Billings, while Fischer is bound for Rocky Mountain College.

Spangler has signed with Carroll College, and Woods is headed to Montana Tech.

Field and Wynne are undecided about where they will be attending college.

The scholarship recipients were selected based on academics, golf involvement, extra-curricular activities, community volunteering, honors and awards and essays and presentation.

A student must also be an MSGA member, which is free to all players.

The girls will be recognized during a ceremony at the Women's State Am at Lake Hills. The boys will be honored at the Men's State Am, set for Riverside Country Club in Bozeman July 28-30.

Email Bill Bighaus at Bill.Bighaus@406mtsports.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.