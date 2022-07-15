Bozeman's Kameryn Basye extends Women's State Amateur lead

BILLINGS — Kameryn Basye shot even-par in Friday’s second round of the Montana Women’s State Amateur to pad her lead going into the final round at Lake Hills Golf Club.

Basye, of Bozeman, led by one stroke after Thursday. But her lead ballooned to five strokes as Samantha Yates fell off the pace with a 4-over 76.

Jordan Briggs shot 1-under to move up from ninth place to a second-place tie with Yates. Briggs had four birdies on the day, including three in a row on holes 6, 7 and eight. She shot 33 on the front nine and 38 on the back with three bogies and a birdie.

Basye sits at 145 (73-72). Briggs (79-71) and Yates (74-76), both of Bozeman, are at 150.

Emmy Sundby of Polson shot 75 to come in at 153 in fourth, while Marcella Mercer of Whitefish, Kinsey Irvin of Lewistown, and Cora Rosanova of Bozeman are all tied for fifth at 154, 10 shots back.

In the Women’s Mid Amateur, Susan Haskins fired a 2-over 74 to break away from a first-round tie with Kylie Perlisnki to lead by six strokes.

Both players sat at 80 after the first round. While Perlinski of Bozeman shot another 80 on Friday, Haskins of Bozeman navigated Lake Hills with a steady 16 pars and two bogeys. Victoria Konitz (81-89-170) of Billings remained in third, 16 strokes back, and Andrea Tucker (85-86-171) of Helena was in fourth.

Deb Porcarelli strengthened her grip on the Women’s Senior Amateur lead. She shot 76 to for a two-day total of 153, nine strokes better than Carol Key of Missoula (83-79-162), who moved into second place. Bobbie Lacklen (82-80) was also at 162.

Porcarelli of Great Falls held a five-stroke lead over Eureka’s Lacklen and Laura Wilson (82-82-164), playing on her home course, after the first round.

All three tournaments conclude on Saturday.