Bozeman's Kameryn Basye takes first-round lead at Women's State Am

BILLINGS — Bozeman’s Kameryn Basye recovered from an early run of three consecutive bogeys to gain a one-shot lead after the first round of the Women’s State Amateur Thursday at Lake Hills Golf Club.

After starting her round with a birdie on her opening hole, the par-5 10th, Basye had a bogey on holes 13, 14 and 15. She closed the back nine with a birdie on 18 and played steady on the front nine — recording one birdie and one bogey — to finish the day at 73, 1-over par.

Samantha Yates of Bozeman and Anna DeMars of Helena shot 74s and were one stroke back. Billings’ Alexis Hightower was three shots behind and Emma Woods of Fairfield was four shots off the pace to round out the top 5.

Kylie Perlinski and Susan Haskins, both of Bozeman, were co-leaders after the first round of the Women’s Mid Amateur. They were at 8-over par, followed closely by Victoria Konitz of Billings, who was one shot behind.

In the Women’s Senior Amateur, Deb Porcarelli of Great Falls shot 5-over and held a five-stroke lead over Laura Wilson of Billings, Bobbie Lacklen of Eureka and Anita Santasier of Missoula.

The second round of each event is Friday, with the final round set for Saturday.