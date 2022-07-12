Bozeman's Ramey Lloyd paces Montana golfers after two days of national high school tournament

PINEHURST, N.C. — Bozeman's Ramey Lloyd fired a 75 on Tuesday and is tied for 63rd with a 153 after two days of the National High School Golf Association Invitational at Pinehurst Resort.

Among Montanans, Lloyd was followed by Butte's Jack Prigge tied for 71st at 154, Bozeman's Stevie Voigt tied for 95th at 156, Bozeman's Gavin Klein tied for 251st at 177 and Bozeman's Eli Huskey tied for 277th at 183.

Benjamin Siriboury of Clarksville, Maryland, leads with a 135. Dalton Burts of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, is second at 136.