Decades of memories: Golf pro Tom Anderson wrapping up legendary career

LAUREL — Longtime golf professional Tom Anderson is wrapping up a legendary career and he is taking part of the old Laurel Golf Club with him.

Anderson, who will turn 70 on Wednesday, has spent nearly half of his life (34 years) at Laurel as an assistant, head pro and director of golf.

He is set to officially retire on Monday Aug. 15, and is relishing his decades of memorable moments and special memories.

The clubhouse and pro shop that he knew so well have already been demolished to make way for a much larger $8.3 million facility, set to open next spring.

"It's going to be pretty sharp," Anderson said. "I am excited for it. I'll be watching."

Before the wrecking ball hit, however, he hauled away the counter he stood behind all those years in the pro shop, along with some of the slat walls and lighting used to display merchandise.

“There are a lot of memories there,” Anderson said. “What I am going to do — it’s crazy — is I am gutting out my garage and turning it into a pro shop.”

Don’t call it a man cave, though, call it a golf garage.

“When my wife (Apryl) asks me in the morning ‘where am I going?’ I will say ‘I am going to the pro shop,’” the resourceful Anderson said with a laugh.

Old habits are certainly hard to break.

Anderson, a Kearns, Utah, native, spent one season as an assistant at Laurel in 1977, but he came back for good in 1989 and was promoted to head pro on Jan. 1, 1990.

“He has worked so hard for so many years, dawn to dusk,” said Drake Webinger, who is a member of the club’s board of directors. “People probably don’t realize how much time he has put into that club.

"He's going to be missed.”

Webinger, who helped spearhead the drive for the new clubhouse, was the first in an illustrious list of assistants under Anderson.

Many have gone on to become head pros themselves.

Anderson was named Laurel's director of golf in April 2021 when Mark Hahn, formerly of Exchange City Par 3 in Billings, was hired to replace him as head pro.

“I think the transition has worked out fantastically,” Anderson said. “I think that’s what the club was looking forward to. I feel very comfortable that I can step away.”

Laurel Golf Club is planning to bid Anderson farewell during an open house set for Sunday, April 14 from 1-4 p.m. It will be open to the public.

Anderson started out at Lake Hills Golf Club in 1972 before spending a year at Laurel in 1977.

After that he served a couple of short stints as the head pro at Signal Point Golf Course in Fort Benton and one year at Sunnyside Golf & Country Club in Glasgow before returning to Laurel for keeps.

“He’s so well respected,” Hahn said. “He’s so willing to stop everything and visit with any of the members. He’s willing to look at anybody’s swing, including mine, at the drop of a dime.”

With Anderson’s coming retirement, Paul Allen’s death in 2012 and Bob Eames’ retirement in 2019, the Big 3 of area golf pros will now be a part of history.

“Just to be included with those two is amazing,” Anderson said. “I know Bob worked under Paul, I learned a lot from both of them. I really didn’t have a mentor, so to speak, but I did watch them and got a lot of ideas through them.”

As an 18-year-old, Anderson met George Schneiter Jr. while they were playing together in a practice round for a tournament in Utah. Schneiter was the owner of Lake Hills at the time, and Anderson said he inquired about making a career working as a golf professional.

“He hired me (as a staff member) and I came up to Montana,” Anderson said. “The first two weeks were pretty tough. I thought maybe this isn’t for me.”

All told, he has roughly 47 years in the golf business. Anderson was away from the pro shop for nearly four years in the early 1980s to help out on his wife’s family farm in Laurel.

“I am going to miss it because it hasn’t really been a job,” he said. “It’s been something that I have loved to do all of my life.”

And what a life Anderson has enjoyed in golf, with his stellar record of hospitality, teaching, support of junior and amateur competition and his own impressive play, especially at the lush, tree-lined Laurel layout.

“I think mentoring is a big thing, too,” said Eddie Kavran, who spent 5-plus years as Anderson’s assistant at Laurel in the early 2000s. “Everybody knows him in the state. All of us that have worked for him kept in the game of golf.”

The private Laurel Golf Club, which opened in 1968, now has its maximum of 477 members.

“I mean you walk out here every morning and you look at that scenery. Who wouldn't want to stay?” Anderson said. “And then the membership has been so great to our family. I just couldn’t stay away.

“The family grew up here pretty much, all of my children and now my grandchildren,” he added. “And my wife has been so supportive of me. She pretty much raised the kids. I was always out here.”

And he plans to keep coming back. He will be making his own tee times — and lots of them.

“This course has everything a guy would need to work on his game,” Anderson said. “It is a fantastic golf course — and it has matured over the years. I played in 1972, and I was not sure what kind of course this would turn out to be.

“I will tell you what, (course superintendent) Bob Popp has done a wonderful job. No matter where I have gone, it is always nice to come back and play this golf course.”

Anderson met his wife in Laurel when he worked at the course in 1977. They were married in 1978 and have three grown children: Nycole, Natalie and Bobby.

They also have three grandchildren: teenagers Kadence Fischer and Trayson Hart, along with new baby, Bronson Anderson.

Fischer (Billings West) and Hart (Laurel) both played on state championship high school golf teams last fall.

“That was so cool,” Anderson said. "I've been very, very fortunate to watch them achieve success."

While he rubbed shoulders with the likes of David Duval, who was then the world’s No. 1 professional golfer, and Jesper Parnevik while playing at the 1998 U.S. Open, Anderson said his all-time favorite memories stem from “teeing it up with my grandchildren and my children, with the family all there with us.

“That moment there … I get kind of choked up.”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Anderson, who also played in the Senior PGA Championship twice, has deservedly earned his share of accolades both as a player and as a PGA Professional.

A terrific ball striker, Anderson was welcomed into the eight-member Rocky Mountain Section PGA’s Hall of Fame in May.

“He was probably one of the best head pros in the Northwest in his day,” Webinger said.

Anderson was the section’s player of the year on three occasions (1995, 1998 and 2016). He was the senior player of the year in 2016.

He was also the RMSPGA’s golf pro of the year in 1993, and has received similar honors at the Yellowstone Chapter level.

In 2020, Anderson was the recipient of the RMSPGA’s prestigious Bill Strausbaugh Award.

It is given out to the person that has “distinguished themselves by mentoring their fellow PGA Professionals in improving their employment situations and through service to their community,” according to the RMSPGA.

The organization also noted: “Tom Anderson is nothing less than a legend in the Rocky Mountain Section.”

“He was a tough boss,” Kavran said. “After that, he’s a great friend and almost family.”

Kavran said Anderson had no tolerance in his pro shop when it came to tardiness, sometimes resorting to giving the offender the silent treatment.

“I use some of those tactics nowadays,” Kavran said with a smile. “He was hard, but fair.”

Anderson has adapted well to new technology over the years, including using Golf Genius software to help him run his tournaments. He still maintains a few of the old-school approaches, though.

“For years and years, the old-time golf pros would bring out the carts in the morning,” Hahn said. “Tom does the same (to make sure they are working properly).”

Hahn said he was asked by a friend “how’s it going to be?” to follow in Anderson’s big footprints.

“All I can do is just try to keep everything pretty much the same,” he said of his response. “There are some members that kind of want to make a few changes. I will listen to them, but like Tom always said, ‘Mark, you have boards and these boards are here for you.’

“I’ve already noticed that.”

Anderson, who has had a couple of back surgeries, said he hasn’t played a round of golf so far this year while rehabbing from his latest surgery on a troublesome disc.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to come back from that and play some good golf,” Anderson said of his previous back and hip surgeries. “The reason I played better as I got older is because I am a late bloomer.”

He laughed at that and quickly added: “I’m standing upright and I am walking, and right now that is important. I could be laid up.”

In an addition to a supportive membership and board over the years, Anderson is also appreciative of his staff. Several assistants have gone on to become head pros, including Kavran, now in his 15th year at Hilands Golf Club.

Anderson tied Kavran’s course record of 10-under-par 62, but Kavran turned around in 2004 and carded an 11-under 61.

“He chipped in on the last hole,” Anderson recalled with a laugh.

“I don’t think I chipped in,” Kavran said. “I chipped up there and tapped in.”

While there’s friendly debate over what happened, there’s no question Anderson has been a remarkable asset to Laurel.

“There’s always going to be an open door here for Tom,” Hahn said. “I just wish Tom nothing but the best. I thank him for this opportunity and I look forward to the future.”

“It’s crazy to look back and see what you are a part of,” Anderson said. “It’s nice. It gives you some satisfaction that maybe you have done something right.”

Now, the time has come for him to relax and reminisce in his soon-to-be golf garage, play the course he believes is paradise, watch the new clubhouse take shape, and keep the birdies and memorable moments coming.