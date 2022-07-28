Defending champion Joey Lovell goes low in first round of Men's State Amateur Championship

BOZEMAN — Through one round, Bozeman's Joey Lovell is in good shape to repeat as the Montana Men's State Amateur champion.

Lovell fired an eight-under 63 on Thursday to begin the three-round tournament at Riverside Country Club. The Montana State assistant golf coach is six strokes clear of second place.

Lovell began his day with an eagle on the par 5 10th hole and a birdie on the par 4 11th. He also birdied Nos. 13, 16 and 17 to finish his first nine in 6-under 29.

Lovell's lone bogey of the day came on hole No. 1. He promptly birdied the next two holes and poured in another on No. 7 to card a 2-under 34 on his final nine.

Lovell knows firsthand that a strong opening round doesn't always lead to a State Am title. Last year, Billings' Joey Moore opened the tournament with a 62, four strokes ahead of Lovell. Two days later, Lovell earned his first State Am title by one stroke over Moore, the 2019 champion.

Moore, who golfed at Billings West and San Diego State, sits in second place after this year's first round after shooting a 2-under 69. He eagled the par 5 seventh hole and birdied two others while bogeying a pair and parring all nine holes on the back.

Libby's Ryggs Johnston, a senior on the Arizona State golf team, shot a 1-under 70 Thursday and is third alone going into Friday's second round. A trio of Billings golfers — Sean Benson, Marcus Drange and Mitchell Thiessen — are tied for fourth at even par.

The Men's Senior Amateur Championship also got underway Thursday, and a local golfer is in the lead.

Bill Leach, a member of Cottonwood Hills Golf Course in Bozeman, leads by two strokes over Missoula's Bill Dunn through 18 holes. Leach double-bogeyed two holes, bogeyed none, birdied four and eagled one (No. 10).

Dunn birdied two holes, bogeyed two others and parred the rest to finish with an even-par 71. He's three strokes clear of third place.

Full results can be found here.