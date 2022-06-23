Eight Montana golfers advance to Junior Americas Cup after Laurel tournament

LAUREL — The Montana State Golf Association crowned its annual champions at the State Junior Tournament earlier this week at Laurel Golf Club, and the top boys and girls are preparing for top-flight competition later this summer across the West.

In the boys division, Billy Smith of Whitefish was the overall winner after rounds of 72-73 on Monday and Tuesday, three strokes in front of Joe Opitz of Missoula. The champion in the 14-15 age group, Laurel'sCameron Hackman, was third overall at 148. Sam Norman of Laurel was fourth at 140.

Those four boys will represent Montana at the Junior Americas Cup Tournament in California in early August.

In the girls division, Macee Greenwood of Hamilton was the overall champion at 77-77-154, followed by Emma Woods of Fairfield at 164. Kristin Walsh of Billings was third at 163, followed by Kaden Fisher of Laurel at 165.

Those four girls will represent Montana at the Junior Americas Cup tournament to be hosted by the MSGA in Helena in late july.

