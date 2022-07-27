Golfers looking to unseat Joey Lovell at Men's State Amateur Championship

BOZEMAN — Joey Lovell earned his first Montana Men's State Amateur championship last July. He'll try to repeat in the town where he resides.

The 2022 Men's State Am begins Thursday and concludes Saturday at Riverside Country Club. Lovell is one of five former State Am champions in this week's 178-player field.

Lovell won last year's State Am at Canyon River Golf Club in Missoula, edging first and second round leader Joey Moore by one stroke. Lovell, an Idaho native, was the director of operations at Black Bull Golf Club in Bozeman at the time. A month later, he was hired by Montana State to be an assistant golf coach.

Moore will also try to win his second State Am this weekend. The former Billings West and San Diego State golfer was the 2019 champion.

The other former State Am winners in the field at Riverside are Ryggs Johnston (2018), Bill Dunn (2009) and Tyler Erickson (2002).