Joey Lovell wins Men's State Am, headlines day of repeat champions

BOZEMAN — Bozeman's Joey Lovell repeated as the Montana Men's State Amateur Champion on Saturday at Riverside Country Club.

Lovell nearly lost a six-stroke lead with lead with five holes to play, due mainly to a late charge from Billings' Joey Moore, but Lovell held on for a one-stroke victory.

Lovell, an assistant golf coach at Montana State, also topped Moore by one stroke last July in Missoula for his first State Am title.

Dunn repeats as Senior Am champion

Bill Dunn was inducted into the Montana State Golf Association Hall of Fame on Wednesday. One day later, he began his Men’s Senior Amateur Championship defense. On Saturday, he completed it.

Dunn, 56, finished the tournament in 2-under par (71-70-74—215), eight strokes ahead of second place. It continues Dunn’s most dominant stretch of his standout amateur championship career.

Not only has Dunn won two straight Senior Ams, which began in 2020 and require players to be no younger than 55 years old with a maximum handicap index of a 15. The Missoula Country Club member is also the defending Men’s Mid-Am champ, and he won the 2009 State Am.

“I’ve been playing pretty well the last couple of years,” Dunn said. “I generally feel as long as don’t do anything stupid, I’ll be in contention one way or another.”

Dunn worried about his back-to-back chances going into Thursday because he hadn’t played golf in about a week. He spent the four days prior to the tournament camping with his family.

“It was a grind the whole time,” Dunn said. “I was happy that my game was OK enough to hang in there.”

Dunn shot an even-par 71 on Thursday, trailing first-round leader Bill Leach by two shots. Leach followed up his 69 with two 77s and finished tied for second with fellow Bozeman resident Paul Uithoven at 10-over.

Last year, Dunn beat Billings’ Dave Eames for his first Senior Am title. Dunn carried a five-shot lead into the final round and never led by fewer than four strokes Saturday. He rebounded from a front nine 40 with a back nine 34.

“It was tough today. It was tough all week,” Dunn said. “The rough was really long. The pins were in very tough positions. The trees tended to eat your golf ball.

“But it was good. It was fun.”

Bedell wins playoff, remains lone Super Senior Am champion

The Montana Men’s Super Senior Amateur Championship has now been played twice. Missoula’s Cory Bedell has won both, each by a small margin.

Bedell’s win Saturday at Riverside CC was even closer than last year’s two-stroke victory in the inaugural Super Senior Am. Bedell bested Bozeman’s Tim Haas in a playoff.

Bedell and Haas both entered Saturday at 5-over with nearly identical scores in the first two rounds (75 and 72 for Bedell, 76 and 71 for Haas). Both shot 3-over 74 on Saturday and had chances to win it on the back nine. Bedell, a Larchmont Golf Course member, went bogey-birdie-par-bogey on his final four holes, while Haas went par-bogey-birdie-bogey.

“We were only one stroke apart the whole round,” Bedell said. “It was really close. Really fun and really pressure packed. Tim, he’s a good player.”

Bedell, 68, drained a 25-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole as Haas was lining up a shorter one. Haas narrowly missed his attempt, leaving Bedell with the trophy for the second straight year.

“Have to do it again next year,” Bedell said with a smile.

Players are eligible for the Super Senior Am if they are at least 65 years old with a handicap of 15 or lower.