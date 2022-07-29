Joey Moore trims Joey Lovell's big Men's State Amateur Championship lead

BOZEMAN — Defending champion Joey Lovell still holds a commanding lead at the 2022 Montana Men's State Amateur Championship, but the golf tournament is far from over going into the final round.

Lovell, a Montana State assistant golf coach, shot a 2-under 69 on Friday at Riverside Country Club to reach 10-under through two rounds. His lead over Billings' Joey Moore shrunk from six strokes after round one to four strokes going into Saturday.

Lovell and Moore were the only two State Am players to break 70 on Friday. Lovell followed up his opening round 63 with a fairly steady second day: all pars on the front nine, four birdies and two bogeys on the back.

Moore, the 2019 State Am champion, backed up a Thursday 69 with a Friday-best 4-under 67. The former Billings West and San Diego State golfer went 1-over 37 on the front and carded a 5-under 30 on the back; he eagled the par 5 10th hole and birdied Nos. 13, 14 and 16.

Libby's Ryggs Johnston is the only other player under par. The Arizona State senior shot his second straight 1-under 70 and is eight shots behind Lovell.

Missoula's Kade McDonough is fourth at 1-over (72-71—143), and Billings' Sean Benson is fifth at 3-over (71-74-145).

On the Men's Senior Amateur side, defending champion Bill Dunn jumped from a two-stroke deficit after round one to a five-stroke lead going into the final round. The Missoula Country Club member improved on his first-round 71 with a 1-under 70 on Friday (five birdies, four bogeys).

Bozeman's Bill Leach shot a 6-over 77, eight strokes worse than his Thursday-best score. The Cottonwood Hills Golf Course member shot even par on the back nine, but he doubled-bogeyed the par 4 fourth hole and quadrupled the par 5 seventh. Leach, who is 4-over for the tournament, is 6-over on No. 7 alone.

Bozeman's Paul Uithoven is third in the senior field at 6-over (74-74-148), Whitefish's Brad Grattan is fourth at 8-over (78-72-150) and Tommy Lindell is fifth at 10-over (74-78-152).

Missoula's Cory Bedell (75-72-147) and Bozeman's Tim Haas (76-71-147) are tied for first in the Men's Super Senior Amateur at 5-over, eight strokes ahead of third place Jeff Allen of Billings (74-81-155).

Full results can be found here.