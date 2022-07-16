Kameryn Basye outduels former Bozeman High teammate for Women's State Am title

BILLINGS — Prior to this weekend, Kameryn Basye and Samantha Yates hadn’t played a round of golf together since the two were Bozeman High School teammates in the fall of 2017.

Basye was a senior back then, completing a Hawks’ career that saw her finish in the top 4 of the Class AA state tournament three straight years. Yates was a freshman, just beginning a journey that would culminate in two top-7 state finishes, including an individual championship in 2020.

There they were, though, Saturday at Lake Hills Golf Club going shot for shot on one of the summer’s biggest stages, the Montana Women’s Amateur Championship. In the end, the elder Basye did just enough to hold off Yates for a one-stroke victory.

Basye, who entered the final round with a five-stroke lead, finished with a three-round score of 222, including a 5-over par 77 on Saturday. Yates charged early and shot a solid 1-over on the final day, but couldn’t overtake Basye and wound up at 223. Cora Rosanova, another Bozeman High graduate and teammate who played in a different foursome, had a good final day to round out the top-3 at 229.

It’s the first state am title for Basye, who first played at Weber State before winding up back in Bozeman at Montana State, where she’ll begin her senior season in the fall.

Basye said she was thankful to check off the victory while she’s still in college.

“It’s kind of like the last year where you’re playing in tournaments and you’re practicing and you don’t have a real job,” she said. “I’m still focused on golf, that’s my priority right now. So it’s fun to get it done for … maybe not my last chance, hopefully I’ll get to still play some golf … but going into fall season knowing I’m swinging the club well and rolling some putts in is a good feeling.”

Basye certainly needed to stay focused on Saturday. Just three holes into the final round, that five-shot margin had slipped to one, thanks to a bogey on 1 and a double bogey on 3. Yates, meanwhile, went par-par-birdie and Jordan Briggs, another Bobcat golfer, shot par on the three holes to get within two shots.

Suddenly, that comfy lead wasn’t so comfy.

While Briggs faded — she shot 84 to finish in seventh — Yates didn’t go anywhere. When Basye bogeyed the par-5 10th hole, Yates got another par to force a tie on the leaderboard.

“I really just went into (the final round) to just play completely my game, I guess,” Yates said. “I just try to hit good putts, hit fairways and greens and just let the rest of it come together. I didn’t try to play anyone else’s game but my own. I just tried to play the golf course.”

Basye regained the lead when Yates bogeyed 12, and when Basye birdied 14, the lead was back to two strokes. Yates struck back with a birdie on 16 and when both players bogeyed 17, Basye was up one with one hole to go.

She lagged a long birdie putt on 18 for an easy par to match Yates and successfully halted the chase.

At the end, Basye said she told her former teammate “you about gave me a heart attack.”

“She doesn’t make many mistakes, she doesn’t take any big numbers,” Basye said of Yates. “She’s just very even-steady. So I had to try and focus on my own game and just really try and worry about me and not watch her.

“But it’s hard to do, definitely down the stretch where you know where you’re at and you only have a couple holes left and you know you’ve got to kind of put the pedal to the metal.”

Said Yates, who will begin her sophomore season at Seattle University this fall: “It was fun to battle it out. We’re now two college players getting to play on different turf and a whole different level, so it was a lot of fun.”

New Mid Am champ

Susan Haskins had won the first two Mid Amateur championships, which first made its appearance in 2020. And she had a six-stroke lead heading into Saturday’s final round.

But Kylie Perlinsky shot her best round of the tournament and took advantage of Haskins’ worst round of the tournament to win by one stroke. Perlinsky, of Bozeman, shot 80-80-75 for a 235, while Haskins, also of Bozeman, finished 80-74-82 for 236. Victoria Konitz of Billings was third, shooting 81-89-83—253.

Though she started the day six shots off the pace, Perlinsky said she never felt out of the competition. Perlinsky steadied her game, particularly on the back nine. She shot 39 and 42 the first two rounds, and narrowed that down to 37 strokes by Saturday.

“Quite honestly, I thought I had a chance to win it,” she said. “I knew I just had to play really well. Susan’s a great player, she’s the defending champ two years in a row.

“I just knew that I had a chance even being six back, but I knew I was going to have to play a really good round of golf. And I did that today.”

Deb Porcarelli of Great Falls went wire-to-wire to win the Senior Amateur title by seven strokes. Porcarelli shot 77-76-83 for a 236.

Jo Smith of Missoula, last year’s senior champ, made a strong run with a 78 on the final day to go from fifth to second. Smith finished at 243, as did Eureka’s Bobbie Lacklen. Lacklen finished 82-80-81—243.