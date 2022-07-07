Libby's Ryggs Johnston, Billings' Joey Moore to bring rarified star quality to State Am golf

GREAT FALLS – Montana golf fans are in for a rare treat later this month when the 107th Men’s State Amateur Tournament is contested at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman.

The State Amateur is always the highlight of the summer for Treasure State fans, but the top Montana players aren’t always able – or willing – to play in the state’s premier event.

That’s going to change this summer because both Ryggs Johnston of Libby and Joey Moore of Billings are entered at the State Amateur, a 54-hole event that runs from July 26-28 at the tricky Riverside layout.

Johnston and Moore, both 22 and seasoned by several years of high-level college competition, have clearly been the class of their generation – or any previous generation, for that matter. But when they tee off later this month in Bozeman, it will be only the second time they have competed at the same State Amateur.

“It will be good to see Ryggs again at state,” said Moore, who has been working at Hilands Golf Club in Billings this summer. “I saw him at Whitefish last week but he was caddying for his girlfriend (Cora Rosanova) and he didn’t play.”

This could be the final State Am appearance for Johnston, who won in his first try at Butte Country Club in 2018 as an 18-year-old, firing a state-record 62 in his second round. In his only other State Am appearance, he finished second to Moore the following summer at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls, as Moore won by three strokes when Johnston fired an uncharacteristic 41 on his final nine.

Johnson, who recently completed his junior season at Arizona State University, might be a professional golfer by this time next summer.

“I haven’t made up my mind yet but my goal has been to play professionally,” said Johnston, who hasn’t played much serious golf since the Pac-12 Tournament in May. Despite being a third-team All-American following his sophomore season in 2020-21, Johnston didn’t make the final cut for either the NCAA match or medal-play tournament. He spent much of June in Europe.

“I struggled quite a bit this spring but I feel better about my game now,” he said Wednesday night from Bozeman after playing a practice round at Riverside. Rosanova – who plays for Montana State – lives in Bozeman, and so does his longtime swing coach, Floyd Horgon.

Johnston said he was glad he could play at this year’s State Am since the Montana event usually has been scheduled at the same time as the prestigious Western Amateur, which attracts a top-flight national field. The Western won’t start until Aug. 1, a few days after the State Amateur ends.

Moore, who has played four seasons at San Diego State, didn’t compete for the Aztecs this spring after suffering a hand injury. He returned home and has finished runner-up at two top tournaments in western Montana – the Barnett Memorial in Missoula and the Fourth of July tourney in Whitefish. He shot 67-68 in his first two rounds at Whitefish, so he’s clearly on the comeback trail.

He’s also unsure of his immediate future in golf.

“I’m 50-50 about whether I’ll go back to college this fall,” he said. “Eventually I’ll go back and get my degree, and I’ve got one year of eligibility. But I’ve got lots of golf options.”

Moore and Johnston never faced each other in high school because Moore played at Class AA Billings West and Johnston was at Libby, which competed in both Class A and Class B.

Moore had two firsts and two seconds in AA championships, and set the AA scoring record with rounds of 67-66—133 in 2017. That same year, Johnston set the all-class record with rounds of 61-67—128 at Marias Valley in Shelby.

Moore and Johnston certainly won’t have the stage to themselves later this month because plenty of other talented amateurs will be chasing them.

The list of contenders is headed by defending State Amateur champion Joey Lovell of Bozeman, who posted a 19-under-par total last July at Canyon River in Missoula to edge Moore by one stroke. Lovell is a former pro who serves as assistant coach for the MSU women’s program.

Three-time State Amateur champion Nathan Bailey of Billings, the coach at Rocky Mountain College, will likely be a factor. If the Hedge brothers, Josh and Jake of Billings, submit their entries, they’ll also be contenders.