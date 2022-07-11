Rocky Mountain Section PGA announces 2022 scholarship winners

CODY, Wyo. — The Rocky Mountain Section PGA Foundation has announced the names of 12 students who are its scholarship award winners for 2022, with six of them from Montana.

The winners included Laurel's Hannah Adams, Haylee Adams and Kadence Fischer, along with Bozeman's Makinlee Naffziger, Jordan Verge and Justus Verge.

Each scholarship winner will receive $2,000 to assist with expenses related to college during the 2022-23 academic year.

The other winners included Tanner Johnson of Riverton, Wyoming, Sydney Coburn of Preston, Idaho, Tegan Garrett of Paul, Idaho, Maddie Montoya of Boise, Idaho, Jackson Porter of Franklin, Idaho, and Gavin Rodeghiero of Star, Idaho.

The scholarships are awarded to college-bound seniors based on academic achievement, community and extracurricular activity, leadership, financial need and involvement and contribution to the game of golf.

Over $400,000 has been awarded in scholarships over the past 48 years.

Participants in tournaments held at Laurel Golf Club and Yellowstone Country Club help contribute to the scholarship fund of the RMSPGA Foundation.