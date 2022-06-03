Summer junior golf qualifying heats up over next few weeks

GREAT FALLS – The busiest month of the summer for junior golfers opened a few days ago in the far eastern corner of the state, and the action heats up in the next few weeks across the rest of Montana.

The Montana State Golf Association annually conducts a series of district qualifying tournaments for junior boys and girls (age 18 and under), and the schedule began Wednesday at the Towne and Country Club in Miles City. Action resumes on Monday, June 6, with district qualifiers at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls and Lake Hills Golf Club in Billings.

The last two district qualifiers will be played June 15 at Missoula Country Club, and June 16 at Valley View Golf Course in Bozeman.

The top finishers in four different age groups – 17-18, 15-16, 13-14 and 12-under – will advance to the State Junior Tournament set for June 20-21 at Laurel Golf Club.

About 40 boys and girls already have pre-qualified for the state tournament through their performances at state high school events this past school year, or by their finishes at the 2021 State Junior. An estimated 140 golfers are expected to compete in Laurel.

Entries are still open for the qualifiers in Missoula and Bozeman. Fees are $20 per player and boys and girls can enter online at msga.org.

The lowest four overall scorers at the state meet in Laurel will represent Montana at the prestigious Junior America’s Cup tournaments later this summer. For the first time in many years, Montana will play host to the girls JAC on July 26-28 at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena.

The top four boys will travel to Pleasanton, California for JAC competition the first week of August.

The Junior America’s Cup includes top players from all western states plus Alberta, British Columbia and Mexico.

The State Junior Tournament also will decide which eight boys and girls also will represent the state at the Montana-Alberta Cup Junior Ryder Cup matches, which will be played later this summer in Shelby.

