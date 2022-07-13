Women's State Amateur golf championship begins Thursday in Billings

BILLINGS — All but one golfer at this week's Montana Women's State Amateur Championship is playing for their first State Am title.

Laurel native Morgan O'Neil, an assistant golf coach and former player at Rocky Mountain College, is the lone returning champion in the 2022 State Am field. O'Neil, the 2018 champion, will go for title No. 2 this weekend at Lake Hills Golf Club. The State Am will begin Thursday and conclude Sunday.

Last year's Women's State Am winner was Kylie Esh. The Missoula product shot a 2-under 214 (73-71-70) to finish four strokes ahead of second-place finisher Kameryn Basye, of Bozeman and Montana State. Esh, a cancer survivor, recently finished her senior year at Montana.

While Esh won't be in Billings to defend her title, Basye will try to earn her first State Am title. So will Kalispell's Marcella Mercer, who finished third last year in Great Falls after holding the lead through the first round.

One of Basye's first round playing partners will be MSU teammate Cora Rosanova, who placed second to fellow Bobcat and Bozeman High graduate Annika Danenhauer at the 2020 State Am.