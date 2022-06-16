Great Falls becomes center of Montana sports world for Fathers Day weekend

GREAT FALLS – For the past several decades, one of the biggest sports weekends of the year in this area has revolved around Fathers Day events.

For more than 40 years, the largest fastpitch softball tournament of the year has been played at Multi-Sports Complex over the three-day weekend in June, attracting girls traveling teams from all over Montana and Alberta. And that will resume Friday night when 50 squads of girls aged 8 to 18 will battle for three days at the Falls Fusion Classic.

But the softball tournament is a relative newcomer compared to the other Fathers Day event that annually attracts thousands of competitors and fans to Cascade County. When the Belt Rodeo is conducted Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Little Belt Cowboys Rodeo Ground, it will be the 61st running of the PRCA-sanctioned event.

However, the Fathers Day sports calendar in these parts really got crowded this year when the East-West Shrine Football Game moved its date up a month. Organizers of the Shrine Game – the longest continually running all-star football game in the nation for high school graduates – believe the advantages of playing their event in mid-June far outweigh any conflicts with other major events.

“First and foremost, we were listening to the universities (football coaches) who want their recruits to get on campus in the summer,” said John Hayes, a longtime Shriner from Great Falls who is chairman of this year’s game.

“We’ve been steadily losing good kids in July because the colleges didn’t want them to get hurt … this year not a single kid got jerked out.”

Another big factor for moving the Shrine Game date up a month or more was the June date became available when the Mon-Dak All-Star game folded. That game was played for more than 25 years and used some of the same athletes.

For most of its 75 years, the Shrine Game was played at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls, but about 10 years ago the game began rotating between Butte, Billings and Great Falls. Bringing the event back to the Electric City had another huge upside, Hayes said.

“This is the first year we’ve housed the East team at the University of Providence and it’s worked out great,” he said. “They’re putting the kids up in three-bedroom apartments with kitchens … that’s really been nice for the kids.”

The West team has been practicing in Butte and will travel to Great Falls on Friday for the annual banquet. As always, the Shriners will put on an entertaining parade Saturday morning at 11 in downtown Great Falls. The game kicks off at 7 at Memorial Stadium and Hayes expects a good crowd.

“We’ve pre-sold about 2,500 tickets and the weather looks good,” he said. “It’s going to be televised statewide (MTN network) and there’s lots of radio. I don’t know if that will affect attendance but a lot of people will be aware of the game.”

Here’s a snapshot of the other major events in Cascade County this weekend:

The Falls Fusion Classic will have 59 teams in U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18 age groups. Tournament director Keith Kron said all eight diamonds at Multi-Sports Complex and four at the Fusion Complex will be used. The event will require 28 umpires, most of them from other cities. A new feature of the tourney will be a home-run hitting contest Saturday night at about 8 p.m. on Field 7.

The Belt Rodeo will have performances Saturday night at 6 and Sunday afternoon at 2. There will be a parade down Main Street in Belt at 11 Saturday morning.

The rodeo grounds will accommodate more fans after a new skybox was constructed. Dave Anderson is president of the sponsoring Little Belt Cowboys Association. Jeff Marn of Belt will be the announcer and the stock contractor is Brookman Rodeo of Sidney.

