Billings Public Schools AD Mark Wahl presents baseball start-up plan to school board

BILLINGS — While the high school baseball question remains open for Billings Public Schools, the process took at least one further step Monday when BPS Director of Activities and Athletics Mark Wahl made his first presentation of a start-up plan to the school board.

Wahl’s presentation filled the board in on various costs, scheduling, playing and practice site possibilities, and a whole host of other items, as the district continues to weigh the decision of whether to add high school baseball to its menu of sanctioned activities.

“We’ll be doing more work here in the next couple of months to gather more information,” Wahl said Wednesday in a phone interview. “I think the board’s going to need to have some questions answered. There’s still a lot of questions that have to be answered before we can do baseball effectively.”

Wahl said Wednesday that in his discussions with other Class AA administrators, $40,000 appears to be the average start-up cost for one program. In his presentation to the board, Wahl estimated total start-up costs to the district for adding baseball at Senior, Skyview and West to be $98,187. He estimated $3,500 a year to restock equipment, and estimated uniform costs to be $3,733 a year.

Varsity teams were estimated to include 15-18 players, while junior varsity squads would have the same. Each school would have a head coach, one varsity assistant, one junior varsity coach and one junior varsity assistant.

Field management costs, field game preparation costs and rental and maintenance fees are still to be decided, depending on where the school district finds playing space. Wahl listed Urbaska Field, Stewart Park, Central Park, North Park and Clevenger Park as possible practice sites, and Dehler Park, Pirtz Field, Urbaska, Central, and “other fields that we can make usable” as possible game sites.

Also on Wahl's agenda: Put together a community group to figure out out how high school baseball and the other levels of baseball in the city, particularly the local American Legion programs, can work together.

Wahl said he was asked at Monday’s meeting for a list of pros and cons to adding baseball. He said he told the board that having six additional teams this past spring (three varsity and three JV baseball clubs) "would have been difficult to deal with" considering the weather difficulties, transportation issues, fuel and lodging prices, and other factors.

“But I did say that if we go forward, there’s no doubt in my mind we can do it and do it well,” he said Wednesday.

No recommendations were given nor any action taken at Monday’s meeting, Wahl said, adding that the presentation was strictly informational.

The Montana High School Association voted to add baseball to its docket of sanctioned sports at its meeting in January. Currently, Butte and Belgrade are the only AA schools that have committed to playing baseball in the 2022-23 school year.