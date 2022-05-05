Holding pattern: For now, most Billings area high schools to delay adding baseball

BILLINGS — For Yellowstone County high schools, the baseball question remains just that — a question.

As of Monday, only two Montana schools in the vicinity of Billings, immediate or otherwise, had committed to play baseball as a sanctioned sport in 2023: Columbus and Sidney.

Of the 15 schools that had so far signed off on adding baseball to their respective athletic menus, 13 are in western Montana.

Of the 15, Columbus is the only one in close proximity to the Billings area, roughly 40 miles west next door in Stillwater County.

“Columbus is planning on having a baseball team for the 2022-23 school year,” Cougars athletic director Ron Osborne wrote in an email. “It will depend on numbers of course but it is going to be on the schedule to have a team. It was approved by the school board so we are moving forward.”

Sidney, meanwhile, hovers close to the North Dakota state line some 270 miles away.

The other schools that had committed to baseball for 2023, according to a statewide survey by athletic directors, are Browning, Columbia Falls, Corvallis, Dillon, Eureka, Florence, Frenchtown, Hamilton, Polson, Stevensville, Thompson Falls, Troy and Whitefish.

The Missoula Class AA schools reportedly met Thursday to discuss the issue further. The Montana High School Association adopted baseball as a sanctioned sport in January.

The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com reached out to several high school administrators in Yellowstone County, and most are putting baseball on the back burner for 2023 — or are recommending to do so — with an eye on possible implementation in 2024 or later. In Laurel, the school board is likely to take up a vote on May 23.

BPS taking time to do it right

While baseball players from the Billings AA schools probably won’t be throwing a ball around the diamond anytime soon, Mark Wahl, the activities director for Billings Public Schools, thinks the sport would be a good addition for Senior, Skyview and West.

Wahl said the BPS school board will soon take up the issue, and depending on what’s decided, he’ll proceed from there. His recommendation, though, is not to set a start date earlier than the spring of 2024.

“Our concern is that we want to start off with (high school) baseball in Billings on a positive note,” Wahl said. “We want this to be a positive thing and not start off with conflict and drama about baseball fields and that type of stuff.

“So, I think, if the board gives us direction to move forward, I think the first thing we do is put together a committee where we could all discuss it, make sure we all understand how everything’s going to fit together.”

That committee would likely be comprised of representatives from all levels of baseball, Wahl hopes, from high school to Legion to Little League to club and travel teams down to parents.

Finding playing space for all the programs — keep in mind, Wahl said, each school would likely also have a junior varsity team — will be an early issue, as will maintenance agreements and the like.

Those many unanswered questions are why it’s important that time is taken to fold high school baseball into the current structure, Wahl said.

Wahl has completed an implementation plan, which includes start-up costs and cost analysis. He said he wasn’t willing to share that plan publicly until he had met with the board, but he did say he based projections off the district’s high school softball programs.

“It’s a positive thing right now,” he said. “We have a good problem to have and that’s that there is a lot of support for baseball in Billings. So we just have to figure out how to make it all work.”

Central eager but patient

Much like BPS, Billings Central considers itself in a bit of a holding pattern in terms of baseball. Overall, though, Central administrators are confident the school will take the plunge.

“I think that we anticipate, hopefully, in the spring of ’24 we’ll be participating,” Central principal Shel Hanser said. “The problem is as a community, Billings has some pretty good moving parts to how baseball will look for us and three big public high schools.”

Those moving parts aren’t unfamiliar. Mainly, to echo BPS’s Wahl, it’s to figure out the impact of high school baseball on all various levels and how to find enough field space for all the required practices and games.

Funding for programs is always a concern for private schools, and Hanser said that will be no different for baseball. He also hopes Central can avoid a situation like Class A high school soccer, where the Rams and Laurel do tremendous amounts of traveling since they are the furthest eastern Montana teams that compete in soccer.

With no Miles City, Sidney or Glendive soccer programs to schedule with, the Rams and Locomotives are sometimes at the mercy of western teams willing to travel great distances to fill out a non-league schedule. As of now, Sidney is one of the few eastern Montana teams to have committed to baseball, and if more don’t join the fold, that could create some headaches.

Those are headaches for another day, though.

“We all want to be moving in the same direction at the same time,” Hanser said, “and that the decisions that are made are made collectively and good for everybody. I think that’s the most important thing. But I think as a general rule of Billings Central, we’re going to move forward with the anticipation that at some point we’re going to have high school baseball here.”

Laurel discussion upcoming

Laurel Public Schools AD Riley Mayo said baseball will be discussed at the upcoming school board meeting on Monday. Following that, Mayo said, the board will likely vote up or down on May 23.

Mayo was non-committal on a possible start date if baseball were to be approved, but he did say in an email to 406mtsports.com that he’s looked into some things, like start-up costs.

“I think a fair estimate for a start-up would be anywhere from $20,000-$30,000,” Mayo wrote. “The yearly cost would be pretty similar to softball unless travel for games would be all over the state.”

Travel costs would likely be higher if Laurel committed to baseball for the 2022-23 school year, as most of the schools that have said they’ll play next year are in the western part of the state.

As for where a Locomotives’ baseball team would play, Mayo didn’t foresee that as being an issue. The Laurel Dodgers American Legion baseball team plays its games right across the street from the high school.

“From what I have gathered from some conversations, I think the district and Laurel Dodgers would have a good working relationship with facility usage,” Mayo wrote. “Ideally, someday if baseball is approved and continues, we would look towards a softball and baseball complex.”

‘Not the right time’ for Lockwood

Lockwood AD Mike Erickson has a sense that baseball could be popular at his school, but the Lions are in also in a holding pattern until there’s more clarity about which teams in their geographic vicinity will play.

“Right now, we have no plans of implementing it. We really have to wait to see what this whole thing looks like, to see how many teams are going to be involved and things like that,” Erickson said. “We have a big baseball-type community with all our little leagues and our fields. I know that it would grow into something, but now it’s just not the right time.”

Palatial Lockwood High, which first opened its doors in 2020 to ninth and 10th graders, hasn’t even played its first varsity football season yet. And as Erickson understands it, start-up costs for baseball could be in the $25,000 range. Needless to say, the school doesn’t have an on-campus baseball field, but Erickson indicated that finding a place to play isn’t the biggest holdup.

It will come down to more area schools adding baseball similarly to the way they are committing out west.

“Until we really see teams going in, then we will do a study. I do believe we would have enough kids to play baseball in the future,” Erickson said. “I’m going to have my ducks in a row before I take it to the (school) board. If it grows and we have teams in our area, I could see us progressing with it.”

Shepherd, Project holding off for now

Like Lockwood, Billings-area schools Shepherd and Huntley Project will not add baseball for 2023 but are also in wait-and-see mode.

Shepherd AD Tina Downing took a poll of boys in sixth through 11th grade and found that 65% would participate in baseball. But finances — Downing said Shepherd loses about $7,500 per year on softball without the benefit of ticket sales — and the lack of a regulation-size diamond are the reasons the school board declined to add baseball for next spring.

“The other issue with baseball right now is looking at our Class B list that was sent out, there’s only a few Class B schools in the state that are definitely going to offer it next year,” Downing said. “So the travel expenses would be horrendous. But my board is willing to revisit this on an annual basis.”

“If this is truly a sport that we’re going to play in Montana, I hope that it catches fire and I hope that there’s more Class B schools, especially in our area, that are interested,” she said. “It would offer another avenue for the spring. Right now, if there’s a boy in middle school or high school that is playing baseball he has to go into (Billings).”

Huntley Project principal Sam Bruner also indicated that one of the main challenges is geography. Without more Class B schools in the vicinity committing to play, the Red Devils will wait.

“We’re not planning on doing baseball next year,” Bruner said. “Some of the issues obviously are there’s not a lot of Class B schools around us (playing next year), so we’re going to evaluate and base our decisions as we go on the schools in our area.

“The last numbers I saw there were a handful on the western side of the state but not a lot of them around us.”

Email Greg Rachac at greg.rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

