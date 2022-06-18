Big second quarter carries Treasure State girls to 12th straight win in Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series

BILLINGS — Mya Hansen of Billings Central scored 14 points and Box Elder's Kyla Momberg added 11 as Montana ran past Wyoming to continue the Treasure State's winning streak in the annual all-star basketball series with a 68-49 victory at Lockwood High School.

With the win, Montana was victorious for the 12th consecutive game and stretched its series advantage to 37-13. Montana coach Wes Keller of Rocky Mountain College, last year's NAIA national women's coach of the year, ran his record in the series to 13-1.

Saturday's game was the 50th series meeting between Montana and Wyoming.

The Montana team made sure it wasn’t in the same nip-and-tuck battle it was in Friday’s 69-59 win in Sheridan, Wyoming. The Treasure Staters did that in the first half by converting on the offensive end and cutting down on its fouls on defense.

Montana broke it open with a 21-5 run to finish the first half. Missoula Hellgate’s Keke Davis scored on two separate moves underneath, Melstone’s Draya Wacker converted off a steal and Momberg played big down the stretch, scoring seven points in the final 3:24 before intermission.

Montana outscored Wyoming 23-7 in the second quarter.

Logann Alvar of Casper Kelly Walsh paced the Wyoming team with 11 points. Casper Natrona's Tamryn Blom also reached doubled figures with 10. Kiera Walsh of Cheyenne East finished with seven. Wyoming shot 13 free throws on Saturday, 10 fewer than it did on Friday.

Kaitlin Grossman of Billings West had eight points while Wacker scored seven.

Email Greg Rachac at greg.rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.