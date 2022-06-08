Former Billings Skyview, Rocky Mountain College player James Bulluck hired to take over Falcons' boys basketball program

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview didn’t stray too far from home in finding a new coach to run its boys basketball program.

Billings Public Schools Activities and Athletics Coordinator Mark Wahl announced on Wednesday that James Bulluck, a 2005 Skyview graduate and most recently an assistant coach on the school’s Class AA state champion girls basketball team, would take the reins for the Falcons.

Bulluck replaces Kevin Morales, who resigned last month to take a coaching and teaching job in California. In Morales’ eight seasons at Skyview, the Falcons won four state championships.

Following graduation from Skyview, Bulluck played at Sheridan (Wyo.) Junior College before finishing his career at Rocky Mountain College, where he was a starter on the Battlin’ Bears’ 2009 national championship team.

Bulluck later became an assistant coach at Rocky, a position he held for nine years. The last four years Bulluck has been an Impact Learning Center teacher at Skyview.

“As a graduate and now an employee of Skyview, James has an excellent understanding of the success that the boys basketball program has experienced over the past eight years,” Wahl wrote in an email announcing Bulluck’s hiring. “We are excited to work with him and know he will do an outstanding job as he works to maintain that high level of success.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0