Froid-Lake's Javonne Nesbit commits to Central Wyoming College

BILLINGS — Froid-Lake's Javonne Nesbit committed Friday to continue playing basketball at Central Wyoming College next season.
The 6-foot-5 guard helped lead the Redhawks to a Class C runner-up finish this past season, received all-state honors, was selected to the Montana-Wyoming All-Star games and was named 406mtsports.com Athlete of the Month in February.
CWC coach Brad Schmit posted to his Twitter account: "Recruiting can sometimes be pure luck and timing. The basketball gods shined down on us. Javonne is a late get who is an absolute stud. Cannot wait to see how he develops at the college level."
Nesbit also helped the Redhawks to back-to-back six-man football championships his junior and senior seasons.