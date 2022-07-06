 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Froid-Lake's Javonne Nesbit commits to Central Wyoming College

Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series

Froid-Lake’s Javonne Nesbit (24) looks to shoot during the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series at Lockwood High School on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Froid-Lake's Javonne Nesbit committed Friday to continue playing basketball at Central Wyoming College next season.

The 6-foot-5 guard helped lead the Redhawks to a Class C runner-up finish this past season, received all-state honors, was selected to the Montana-Wyoming All-Star games and was named 406mtsports.com Athlete of the Month in February.

CWC coach Brad Schmit posted to his Twitter account: "Recruiting can sometimes be pure luck and timing. The basketball gods shined down on us. Javonne is a late get who is an absolute stud. Cannot wait to see how he develops at the college level."

Nesbit also helped the Redhawks to back-to-back six-man football championships his junior and senior seasons.

