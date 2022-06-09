James Bulluck ready to fill 'big shoes' at Billings Skyview

BILLINGS — Basketball has formed several lasting memories for James Bulluck.

Included in those are winning an NAIA national championship with Rocky Mountain College in 2009, and, most recently, being on the bench as an assistant coach for the girls basketball program at Billings Skyview during their Class AA state championship run in March.

After being named the new boys basketball coach at Skyview, his alma mater, on Wednesday, Bulluck is prepared to manufacture more unforgettable moments.

“I’m pretty excited, to be honest with you,” Bulluck said Thursday afternoon, about 24 hours after Billings Public Schools announced that he’d be taking over for Kevin Morales. “For a long time, it’s kind of been my dream to take over a program.”

It’s not just any program, either. Bulluck graduated from Skyview in 2005 and he worked as a volunteer assistant for Morales on the 2020 team that reached the state championship game, only to see it wiped out before it could be played when the Montana High School Association canceled all state tournaments after the semifinals due to the encroaching coronavirus.

Under Morales, the Skyview program has reached a lofty level. In Morales’ eight seasons before he stepped down earlier this year to move to California for family reasons, the Falcons had won three state titles outright and shared that ’20 championship.

Taking over a team that has had that type of success can be a blessing or a curse. Bulluck considers his chance to be the former.

“Kevin Morales left some big shoes to fill,” Bulluck said. “He did a phenomenal job. For me, I’m just really excited to take on that challenge of taking over a program where the coach that left did a great job.

“He left a great layout on how to have success up here at Skyview and I’m just really excited for that challenge to kind of put my own stamp on things and see where we go from there.”

Though he spent last season as a girls basketball assistant, Bulluck has plenty of familiarity with his current crop of boys players, especially the seniors. Bulluck has been teaching at Skyview on a provisional license — he’ll get his full teaching certification later this fall — and his wife, Jessica, is an assistant on the school’s volleyball staff.

He’s in the hallways at Skyview every day, talking and joking with the students and players. And, there’s that 2020 season he spent with the boys program, when several of the soon-to-be seniors were in the program as well.

Bulluck sees a lot of characteristics in his upcoming boys team that he saw from the championship girls team. Skyview’s girls had several seniors who had many years of experience playing together, and it was a team where the players knew and accepted their roles, Bulluck said. He added there was a lot of trust amongst teammates.

After turning over nearly the entire roster from 2021’s state title team, the Falcons went 11-7 in the regular season and finished 9-5 in the Eastern AA, good enough for the second seed last year. They went on to reach the semifinals at the state tournament, and though the season might have been a surprise to some outsiders, it wasn't to those around the program.

“I’ve always been a guy that’s been team before the individual,” Bulluck said. “I’m a big believer that individual success is heightened by team success. For that to happen, everybody’s got to be comfortable in their role and really play in their role, and I think this team is going to do that.”

It's time to start a new scrapbook.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.