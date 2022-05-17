 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Morales steps down as boys basketball coach at Billings Skyview

BILLINGS — Billing Skyview boys basketball coach Kevin Morales is stepping down from his position, marking the end of a successful run with the Falcons.

Morales confirmed in a text to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Tuesday that he and his wife were taking jobs in California to be closer to her family.

Since taking over the Falcons’ program when he was hired in the spring of 2014, Morales guided the Falcons to four Class AA state championships in eight seasons.

Skyview won titles in 2015 and ’16, his first two seasons, and won another crown in 2021. The Falcons were deemed co-champions with Missoula Hellgate in 2020 when the state tournaments were canceled after the semifinals when the coronavirus was discovered in Montana.

This story will be updated.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

