Montana hoops and volleyball all-stars to be special guests at Midland Roundtable luncheon

BILLINGS — The Montana boys and girls high school basketball all-stars and the Montana East and West All-Star volleyball players will be the special guests at an upcoming Midland Roundtable luncheon.

The lunch gathering is set for Friday, June 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. The coaches of the all-star squads will also be present and will give a short presentation on their respective teams.

The cost for the luncheon is $15 per person and members of the public are invited.

The all-star basketball series against Wyoming continues in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Friday, June 17, with the girls starting the night at 5:30 p.m. and the boys following at Sheridan College.

On Saturday, June 18, the inaugural Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic is at 3 p.m., followed by the girls basketball game at 5:30 p.m. and the boys basketball game at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Admission to all three games in Billings is $10 for adults and $5 for students ages 8-18. Those under 8 will be admitted free of charge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0