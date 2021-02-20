 Skip to main content
Scoreboard: High school boys basketball scores list
Scoreboard: High school boys basketball scores list

Thursday

Alberton-Superior 58, Charlo 44

Anaconda 68, Arlee 53

Bainville 60, Circle 46

Belt 45, Centerville 27

Billings West 60, Billings Senior 45

Bozeman 54, Great Falls CMR 51

Bridger 67, Roberts 24

Broadus 63, Terry 49

Broadview-Lavina 61, Plenty Coups 59

Chinook 2, Box Elder 0

Custer-Hysham 36, Jordan 31

Dutton-Brady 71, Cascade 57

Ekalaka 61, Plevna 17

Eureka 71, Troy 25

Fort Benton 63, Big Sandy 40

Froid-Lake 63, Richey-Lambert 46

Harlowton-Ryegate 76, Absarokee 43

Harrison-Willow Creek 71, West Yellowstone 34

Heart Butte 84, Valier 57

Kalispell Flathead 58, Helena Capital 46

Laurel 42, Billings Central 40

Libby 43, Whitefish 36

Livingston 68, Miles City 67

Manhattan Christian 60, White Sulphur Springs 14

Melstone 54, Wibaux 16

Park City 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 27

Philipsburg 49, Drummond 38

Plentywood 57, Brockton 37

Roy-Winifred 65, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 38

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 50, Dodson 41

Scobey 59, Lustre Christian 24

Shelby 57, Missoula Loyola 39

Shields Valley 64, Ennis 52

St. Regis 54, Hot Springs 28

Sunburst 68, Power 21

Townsend 44, Big Timber 31

Twin Bridges 66, Gardiner 36

Valley Christian 71, Darby 52

Westby-Grenora 39, Fairview 36

Winnett-Grass Range 64, Geraldine-Highwood 39

Wolf Point 68, Harlem 58

Friday

Belt 59, Hobson-Moore-Judith gap 15

Billings West 67, Belgrade 49

Box Elder 57, North Star 48

Bridger 63, Broadview-Lavina 43

Browning 77, Columbia Falls 53

Butte Central 61, Hamilton 36

Charlo 61, Noxon 53

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, Big Sandy 49 OT

Colstrip 57, Lame Deer 32

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52, Centerville 46

Dillon 75, Lewistown 51

Dodson 74, Nashua 60

Ekalaka 45, Terry 41

Fairfield 58, Cut Bank 23

Florence-Carlton 55, Deer Lodge 52

Glendive 58, Sidney 29

Harlowton-Ryegate 60, Park City 47

Heart Butte 57, Sunburst 30

Hot Springs 45, Plains 31

Jefferson 66, Three Forks 62

Lodge Grass 72, Baker 59

Lustre Christian 78, Frazer 26

Manhattan Christian 72, Shields Valley 30

Missoula Hellgate 53, Butte 40

Missoula Sentinel 88, Missoula Big Sky 62

Reed Point-Rapelje 48, Absarokee 44

Roundup 52, Shepherd 51

Roy-Winifred 48, Winnett-Grass Range 36

Shelby 80, Great Falls Central 39

Simms 59, Dutton-Brady 57 OT

St. Ignatius 76, Troy 45

Twin Bridges 57, Harrison-Willow Creek 36

Valier 64, Power 55

Wibaux 41, Custer-Hysham 32

Saturday

Bigfork 67, Anaconda 48

Billings Skyview 58, Belgrade 39

Bridger 51, Harlowton-Ryegate 48

Broadus 49, Melstone 48

Broadview-Lavina 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 20

Charlo 46, Hot Springs 42

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, Box Elder 39

Columbus 67, Shepherd 34

Cut Bank 38, Conrad 31

Dodson 56, Lustre Christian 42

Drummond 38, Darby 32

Dutton-Brady 53, Valier 25

Dutton-Brady 52, Sunburst 34

Ekalaka 35, Wibaux 25

Fairview 61, Richey-Lambert 39

Frenchtown 44, Butte Central 39

Glendive 47, Laurel 40

Great Falls 70, Bozeman 33

Helena Capital 61, Kalispell Glacier 36

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 58, Geraldine-Highwood 37

Kalispell Flathead 50, Helena 47

Lame Deer 62, Baker 54

Lodge Grass 77, Colstrip 70

Malta 47, Wolf Point 30

Manhattan 60, Fairfield 52

Plenty Coups 67, Park City 59

Plentywood 75, Bainville 55

Poplar 70, Harlem 68

Red Lodge 55, Roundup 40

Rocky Boy 68, Shelby 56

Scobey 70, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 35

St. Regis 58, Alberton-Superior 55

Sunburst 49, Cascade 41

Thompson Falls 80, Florence-Carlton 71

Townsend 55, Jefferson 50

Twin Bridges 52, Manhattan Christian 44

Valley Christian 48, Philipsburg 39

Whitefish 53, Browning 51

Winnett-Grass Range 53, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 41

Winnett-Grass Range 77, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 58

