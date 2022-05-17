'Skyview has my heart': Kevin Morales steps down as boys basketball coach at Billings Skyview

BILLINGS — Kevin Morales tries to list the assistant coaches who have helped him and the players he’s bonded with throughout his eight years as the head basketball coach at Billings Skyview, and he doesn’t get very far before his voice starts cracking.

It’s the same when he attempts to explain what those eight years have meant to him, now that he and his wife Amanda are moving to her California hometown to be closer to her family.

Morales met his team for lunch on Tuesday and told them he won’t be returning for a ninth season to try and help the program win a fifth Class AA state title.

“It was probably one of the most emotional things I’ve ever had to do,” Morales told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com by phone. “Telling the boys I was leaving today was … I’m going to get choked up, I’m sorry … telling them today was really hard.”

As Morales went on, his voice continued to tremble: “I put a lot of time in, I was invested and they’re like my boys. That’s what I told them. They have my heart for sure. Skyview has my heart.”

Since taking over the Falcons’ program when he was hired in the spring of 2014, Morales guided Skyview to titles in 2015 and ’16, his first two seasons. Skyview won another crown in 2021, and the Falcons were deemed co-champions with Missoula Hellgate in 2020 when the state tournaments were canceled after the semifinals when the coronavirus was discovered in Montana.

Kevin and Amanda Morales met while he was playing basketball at Stanislaw State in Turlock, California. The couple returned to the Billings area and married, and Morales began his coaching career at his alma mater at Huntley Project under Mark Branger.

Morales quickly gravitated to Skyview as an assistant, where he eventually took over as head coach for Toby Hill, who is now Skyview’s activities director.

He’s seen two full groups rotate through his program starting as freshman and graduating as seniors. And as much as the wins and the state titles mean to him, Morales said seeing what his players are up to after high school and college is just as rewarding.

“I would never have imagined the connections are so strong and still to this day. I look them up on social media, check all the social media pages …,” he said. “What’s amazing now is some are getting married and having kids, and that’s a cool thing.”

While the couple will live in Turlock, Amanda Morales’ hometown, Kevin Morales will teach special ed and be the head boys basketball coach in Denair, a small school outside of the city of around 73,000 (per the 2020 census).

Morales said the Denair school is similar to a Class A school in Montana, and that the basketball program has reached the state-tournament level in recent years but had yet to win a tournament game.

“They’re giving me a chance, kind of sight unseen, to go out there and run a program,” he said.

Amanda, who taught English and ran the dance program at Skyview, will work in another neighboring school district. Kevin Morales said he’ll leave Billings shortly after the school year ends to participate with Denair in a summer league.

His wife and their four children, ages 14 to 3, will join him later in time for the new school year, which starts in early August, Morales said.

“We usually go out to (Turlock) in the summer,” he said, “but this time we won’t be coming back. We’ll be coming back here in the summers now. It’ll be flip-flopped.”

As for the four titles in eight years at Skyview, Morales said that’s a shared credit.

“All the different coaches that I had, the players that I had … phenomenal,” he said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them, that’s for sure.”

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

