Three Forks' Owen Long checks all the boxes for Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series

BILLINGS — While fashioning an unblemished 18-0 record in the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, Steve Keller has lived and coached by some specific tenets.

Freedom of movement, sharing the basketball, relying on depth and, importantly, taking things seriously.

You don’t win 18 in a row in any series without it.

One player who fits seamlessly into that framework is Owen Long of 2022 Class B state champion Three Forks, a slender 6-foot-2 guard with a skill set worthy of many different roles for this year’s Montana team.

“A very athletic guard, you know, one of the reasons that they were able to win the state championship,” analyzed Keller, the men’s coach at the University of Providence who is back for his 10th year guiding the state’s boys all-star team. “He's a scorer. He can shoot the 3 pretty well. He's very unselfish. He's a big-time athlete.

“I think he's capable of doing everything, so yeah, I'm excited to have a chance to coach him.”

Long, Keller and the Montana stars open the annual series against Wyoming on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. The game serves as the second half of a doubleheader with the girls contest, which starts at 5:30.

The series will shift to Lockwood High School in Billings on Saturday.

True to Keller’s scouting report, Long did just about everything for Three Forks in its run to the state title, which was the third in school history and the first since 2001.

Long scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the Wolves’ 72-57 title-game win over Harlem, including a put-back shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter and a big, two-handed dunk that set the tone after halftime.

Finn Tesoro and Mikey O’Dell were also crucial to the Wolves’ run, though it was Long who was picked for the Montana All-Stars, which is something he doesn’t take for granted. Still, having spent his whole life in Three Forks, winning a state title with his friends and teammates was the highlight of his season, and his career.

“The main feeling I'd say I took from that is this extreme feeling of satisfaction, because everyone's goal as a kid is to become a champion, to be a winner, and to put that out there as a goal,” said Long, who averaged around 14 points per game as a senior. “It’s like, ‘I want to win a state championship and work towards that.’

“Most people never achieve that no matter how hard they work. And so it's just this level of satisfaction that you can't really compare to anything else because you've just worked so hard for it.”

Keller said this year’s Montana team might have as much height as it’s had during his tenure as coach, which provides the squad with the ability to bang inside on offense and to stand tall on defense.

For instance, Shelby’s Rhett Reynolds stands 6-9. Bozeman High’s Jackson Basye and Missoula Big Sky’s Caden Bateman are both 6-7. Lodge Grass’ Damon Gros Ventre can certainly get up and protect the rim at 6-5.

But the team as a whole is a solid mix, which gives Long a specific individual goal for the two-game series.

“I look to score from the wing and shoot open shots, but I definitely want to get my teammates involved because there's a lot of great ones on the squad,” said Long, who along with all-star teammate Ty Huse (of Bozeman) will play at Montana Tech beginning in the fall.

“And so I think that's probably the most important thing, to get everybody playing well. Not just to worry about one or two guys, but try and get everybody involved and get everybody scoring. I think that'd be the best way we can play.”

The continued subplot to this weekend’s series is Montana’s 18-game winning streak over its Wyoming counterparts. Keller, who has yet to lose one, has said that the streak isn’t lost on either team, and that it provides extra incentive for the Treasure Staters to perform well.

No Montana player wants to be a part of the team that loses to end the streak. As such, Long is certainly taking this weekend seriously.

“It's definitely something that's there,” he said. “Me personally, I try not to think about it because I'm a little bit superstitious when it comes to that kind of stuff, but I think it probably is playing a little bit of a role. I think we can use that to maybe motivate us that much more, like we’ve got something to really play for.

“I take a lot of pride in winning, and so as much as I come here to have fun, I don't know how much fun losing is. I want to win just as much as anybody else. I want to have fun, but I think winning’s plenty of fun.”

Long fits seamlessly into Keller’s winning framework. And the Three Forks standout knows you don’t win 18 in a row in any series — or 19, or 20 — without it.

