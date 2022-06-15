Havre's Sadie Filius brings bulldog mentality to Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series

BILLINGS — Sadie Filius is a Blue Pony through and through. But she’s also a bulldog, completely and fully.

Every team, even an all-star basketball team, can use a player like that.

“My goal is to just make the opponent as uncomfortable as I can,” Havre’s Filius said Wednesday at Lockwood High School as the Montana All-Stars prepared for this weekend’s annual basketball series against their border-state rivals from Wyoming.

“I try to bring 100% effort.”

It’s that mentality that made Filius a key component — maybe the component — in the Blue Ponies winning three Class A girls state championships in her four years in high school. And that reputation as a defensive stalwart will precede her as she enters the next phase of her career in the Frontier Conference at Carroll College this fall.

This week, though, Filius is teaming with an illustrious group of Treasure State players for the annual showdown with Wyoming. The series begins Friday at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome in Sheridan, Wyoming, before shifting to Lockwood High School on Saturday.

The girls games start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys games will follow at 7:30.

“I'm just so excited to have the opportunity to play with these girls and to represent Montana,” Filius said. “This game has been going on for so long. I've just always kind of followed it and watched it, and to be a part of it is really special.”

Filius brings something special to this year’s group.

Granted, there’s always a bit of a wink-and-nod when it comes preparations for this series as it relates to defense.

Rocky Mountain College’s Wes Keller, again the coach of the Montana girls team, has spoken more than once about at least trying to get the players to buckle down defensively in spite of the all-star setting. So has his dad, Steve Keller of the University of Providence, who is again coaching the boys team.

Selling out on defense might not be what these players are specifically here to do, but don’t tell that to Filius. She doesn’t know any other way.

“Sadie's hard-nosed,” Wes Keller said without hesitation. “She’s going to get in your face and defend you for 94 feet. Offensively she's one of those kids that later in a possession you’d better be guarding or she's going to knock a big shot, but I look for her to really help spearhead our defensive effort.

“We plan to pick them up 94 feet man-to-man and make them work, and she's definitely built for that.”

Filius said she took at least some of her cues for hard work and intensity growing up at home watching her dad Scott build the Havre wrestling program into a juggernaut. Under Scott Filius’ guidance, the Blue Ponies won 12 Class A team titles, including five in a row from 2013-17.

Sadie’s brother Parker played no small part in that run, and he joined the state’s prestigious four-time champions club at the 2018 state wrestling tournament.

“I've been around wrestling my whole life,” Filius said. “I watched my brother and I've heard my dad coach, and both basketball and wrestling take hard work the entire year to get there. Your entire offseason is work. So I think what I picked up from wrestling is just to work as hard as you can the whole time.”

(Filius also looked up to her older sister Peyton, another standout player to come through the Dustin Kraske-coached Havre girls basketball program.)

Bolstered by defensive effort, Filius played varsity basketball as a freshman and was part of a Havre team that beat Hardin 42-36 to win the Class A crown in 2019.

The following year — the pandemic year — the Blue Ponies fell to Billings Central in the state semis but bounced back the next two seasons to win consecutive championships, first a 64-60 double-overtime thriller against Central in 2021 and a 37-30 slugfest over the Rams this past season.

One player Filius was tasked with guarding in Havre’s many battles with Central was Rams guard Mya Hansen, a Boise State-bound guard and the most recent winner of the state’s Gatorade girls basketball player of the year award.

This weekend, Filius and Hansen will be on the same side with the Montana All-Star team.

“Almost every divisional championship and state championship I was in it was against Billings Central,” Filius said. “Not every one, but most of them. And it was really fun to have a team like that that was evenly matched with us.

“It'll definitely be a change because I'm used to guarding (Hansen), but I’m excited to actually be on her side this time.”

The Montana All-Stars have won nine in a row against Wyoming and lead the all-time series 35-13.

Filius, who plans to study civil engineering at Carroll, said that for the Treasure Staters to continue their streak, it will come down to the same tenets that made her so important to Havre’s success in high school — and what will set her apart in college.

“It will take everything,” she said. “These games are always competitive and I know that to win you have to be the better team that day. You just have to give it your all to the end.”

Filius is a Blue Pony through and through but a bulldog no less. Her goal? To make the Wyoming All-Stars as uncomfortable as she can.

Email Greg Rachac at greg.rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.