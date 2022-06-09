Mya Fourstar to play women's basketball at Williston State

WILLISTON, N.D. — Williston State women's basketball coach Bill Triplett announced the signing of Mya Fourstar in a press release on Thursday.

Fourstar played her eighth, ninth and tenth grade years at Frazer High School before finishing her career at Wolf Point. The 5-foot-10 combo guard was a key player for the Wolves as they won the state championship her junior year. Fourstar was a five-time all-conference performer as well as an all-state selection her senior year. She was also selected to the 2020 Midland Roundtable Montana girls basketball all-star team for the annual series against Wyoming, although the games that year were canceled due to the pandemic.

"We are very happy that Mya will be joining us this fall", stated Triplett in the release. "She can help us at all the perimeter positions, including point guard. She's long and has the ability to score".

"I'm really looking forward to meeting all my new teammates and putting the work in," said Fourstar in the news release. "I'm also grateful for the opportunity that coach Triplett and coach (Laramie) Schwenke have given me. I'm super excited".

