Scoreboard: High school girls basketball scores list

Thursday
Alberton-Superior 36, Noxon 28
Anaconda 67, Arlee 12
Augusta 63, Dutton-Brady 20
Bozeman 47, Great Falls CMR 36
Broadus 61, Terry 17
Cascade 50, Heart Butte 39
Charlo 53, Plains 25
Custer-Hysham 35, Plevna 21
Dillon 46, Stevensville 14
Ennis 35, Lone Peak 21
Eureka 61, Troy 8
Fort Benton 58, Box Elder 33
Great Falls 49, Bozeman Gallatin 37
Helena Capital 54, Kalispell Flathead 35
Kalispell Glacier 54, Helena 47
Manhattan Christian 69, White Sulphur Springs 24
Melstone 42, Wibaux 25
Missoula Loyola 48, Shelby 18
North Star 40, Turner 37
Park City 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 11
Philipsburg 54, Drummond 43
Roy-Winifred 52, Geraldine-Highwood 16
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 62, Lustre Christian 26
Scobey 68, Dodson 33
Seeley-Swan 85, Victor 15
Shields Valley 69, West Yellowstone 31
Sidney 66, Poplar 54
Simms 40, Power 35
Twin Bridges 45, Gardiner 36
Valier 58, Sunburst 45
Friday
Augusta 46, Cascade 25
Billings Skyview 55, Billings Senior 47
Billings West 63, Belgrade 34
Box Elder 65, Chinook 42
Bridger 50, Roberts 40
Centerville 45, Winnett-Grass Range 31
Colstrip 66, Lodge Grass 21
Custer-Hysham 44, Wibaux 39
Dodson 54, Nashua 45
Ennis 49, Shields Valley 41
Fairfield 33, Cut Bank 22
Florence-Carlton 37, Deer Lodge 19
Forsyth 61, Baker 28
Geraldine-Highwood 43, Centerville 27
Hardin 66, Lewistown 24
Harlowton-Ryegate 55, Plenty Coups 44
Heart Butte 55, Dutton-Brady 45
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 42
Jefferson 43, Three Forks 27
Joliet 58, Huntley Project 34
Jordan 41, Broadus 31
Lustre Christian 60, Frazer 21
Manhattan Christian 61, Twin Bridges 23
Missoula Hellgate 47, Butte 27
Plains 51, Hot Springs 23
Plentywood 42, Froid-Lake 24
Power 49, Sunburst 24
Roundup 43, Shepherd 31
Savage 38, Culbertson 35
Shelby 49, Great Falls Central 43
St. Regis 38, Noxon 35
Turner 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0
Valier 52, Simms 47
Westby-Grenora 36, Circle 24
Saturday
Charlo 60, Alberton-Superior 30
Anaconda 69, Bigfork 30
Baker 59, Lodge Grass 55
Billings Senior 43, Billings West 42
Billings Skyview 59, Belgrade 36
Box Elder 51, Turner 33
Bozeman 46, Great Falls 44
Bridger 38, Harlowton-Ryegate 32
Butte Central 38, Frenchtown 36
Cascade 42, Power 36
Cascade 48, Simms 47
Colstrip 61, Forsyth 36
Columbus 45, Shepherd 28
Ekalaka 45, Melstone 38
Geraldine-Highwood 37, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 35
Great Falls CMR 66, Bozeman Gallatin 56
Harlem 68, Poplar 61
Helena 44, Kalispell Flathead 30
Helena Capital 63, Kalispell Glacier 44
Jefferson 52, Townsend 27
Jordan 43, Custer-Hysham 12
Lustre Christian 51, Dodson 49
Manhattan Christian 42, Ennis 32
Missoula Loyola 66, St. Ignatius 48
North Star 61, Fort Benton 58
Plenty Coups 69, Broadview-Lavina 48
Roberts 40, Park City 32
Roundup 52, Red Lodge 27
Roy-Winifred 35, Belt 28
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 67, Scobey 31
Seeley-Swan 61, Philipsburg 45
Shelby 65, Rocky Boy 48
Shields Valley 53, Twin Bridges 27
Simms 55, Heart Butte 49
St. Regis 48, Plains 37
Thompson Falls 55, Florence-Carlton 30
Whitehall 53, Three Forks 37