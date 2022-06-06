Hardin all-stater Kamber Good Luck signs for basketball with Northwest College

HARDIN — Two-time all-state Hardin basketball standout Kamber Good Luck has signed to play basketball for Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, her father, Tristan, told 406mtsports.com on Monday.

Good Luck, the second player in Hardin history to score 1,000 points in a career, was Class A all-state the past two seasons. She also was first-team all-conference twice and second-team all-conference her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Good Luck was a varsity starter all four seasons for a program that won a state title, finished second once and was third twice.

Northwest College finished 14-14 this past season.

