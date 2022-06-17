Montana girls wipe out second-half deficit to extend streak over Wyoming in all-star series

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Mya Hansen of Billings Central scored a game-high 19 points and Missoula Hellgate's Bailee Sayler added nine of her 10 points in the second half as Montana came back to beat Wyoming 69-59 in the annual all-star basketball series between the neighboring states on Friday at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

Melstone's Draya Wacker added 10 points and Havre's Sadie Filius finished with nine for Montana, which trailed by eight points on two occasions in the third quarter but rallied to win its 10th in a row in the series and extend its all-time series lead to 36-13.

Wyoming went on an 8-0 run to open the third quarter and take a 43-35 lead, capped by a put-back shot by Casper Kelly Walsh's Logann Alvar. After Cheyenne East's Kiera Walsh posted up and scored with 3:23 on the clock, Wyoming maintained its advantage, 47-39.

But Sayler, who didn't make a field goal in the first half, started Montana's comeback with a 3-pointer and a two-point jumper on consecutive possessions, then hit a wild, driving shot with 1.1 seconds left in the third to put her team up 50-49. Montana never trailed again.

Allison Olsen of Douglas paced Wyoming with 13 points, while Casper Natrona's Tamryn Blom added 11. Walsh and Natrona's Emma Patick each scored eight.

Montana also trailed in the first half but tied the game at halftime thanks to consecutive 3s by Wacker, including a 28-foot buzzer beater at the end of the second quarter.

The series will shift to Lockwood High School in Billings on Saturday.

This story will be updated

