Treasure State puts stamp on another sweep in Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series

BILLINGS — There was a role reversal Saturday during the Midland Roundtable’s annual Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series.

On Friday in Sheridan, Wyoming, Montana’s girls had trouble shaking their opposition. But they didn’t nearly have as much trouble in a 68-49 victory on Saturday at Lockwood High School.

Montana’s boys, however, blew out Wyoming on Friday but found itself in a battle on Saturday before eventually pulling away for a 94-77 win. Still, the boys from the Cowboy State did not go quietly.

No matter how the outcomes shook out, the victories again extended Montana’s lengthy winning streaks in the series.

The Treasure State girls were victorious for the 12th consecutive game and stretched their series advantage to 37-13. Montana coach Wes Keller of Rocky Mountain College, last year's NAIA national women's coach of the year, ran his record in the series to 13-1.

Montana’s boys won for the 20th consecutive time, stretched their lead in the series to 65-27 and maintained Providence men’s coach Steve Keller’s unblemished series record helming the Montana team (20-0).

‘Willing to work together’

Mya Hansen of Billings Central scored 14 points and Box Elder's Kyla Momberg added 11 as Montana ran past Wyoming to prevail in what was the 50th series meeting between neighboring states.

“I think today we did a little better focusing on the little things of rebounding, maxing out, finishing our layups and making our free throws,” Momberg said.

“This whole experience was great. Everything about it was super fun to experience. It's great to have nice girls who are willing to work together. The coaches were great. It was such a good weekend.”

And the Montana team made sure it wasn’t in the same nip-and-tuck battle it was in Friday’s 69-59 win. The Treasure Staters did that in the first half by converting on the offensive end and cutting down on its fouls on defense.

Montana broke it open with a 21-5 run to finish the first half. Missoula Hellgate’s Keke Davis scored on two separate moves underneath, Melstone’s Draya Wacker converted off a steal and Momberg played big down the stretch, scoring seven points in the final 3:24 before intermission.

Montana outscored Wyoming 23-7 in the second quarter.

“I know our goal for both games was just to go out and play as hard as we could and lay it all out there,” said Wyoming’s Logann Alvar of Casper Kelly Walsh. “We didn't really get shots to fall last night, and we couldn't really get into a rhythm today. They were better at playing at a fast pace.

“But I think we definitely all played hard, laid it all out there and did our best.

Alvar paced the Wyoming team with 11 points. Casper Natrona's Tamryn Blom also reached doubled figures with 10. Kiera Walsh of Cheyenne East finished with seven. Wyoming shot 13 free throws on Saturday, 10 fewer than it did on Friday.

Kaitlin Grossman of Billings West had eight points while Wacker scored seven.

A competitive showcase

It was same old, same old in the boys game — at least early.

Montana jumped ahead by scores of 14-0 and 20-2 right off the bat but Wyoming closed the first quarter on a 17-6 run, as Upton’s Luca Brooks drilled a 3 and Ashton Barto of Rawlins stole the ball at midcourt and raced the other way for an uncontested layup.

After a 3 by Thunder Basin’s McKale Holte and a hoop underneath by Casper Kelly Walsh’s Davis Crilley, the Wyoming All-Stars were within 26-22 early in the second quarter. Montana’s lead was cut to 28-27 at the 7:44 mark of the second after Kelly Walsh’s Tyler Pacheco rattled in another 3-pointer.

Montana got the lead back to 13 after Helena Capital’s Brayden Koch hit back-to-back shots, including a mid-air adjustment on a drive through the lane. Shelby’s Rhett Reynolds also had a three-point play during that spurt.

In the third quarter, Holte drained a 3 and was fouled, converted the free throw and brought Wyoming back within 61-57. But Montana pushed the lead to double figures again, thanks to dunks by Reynolds and Missoula Big Sky’s Caden Bateman and a 3-pointer by Lodge Grass’ Damon Gros Ventre.

The Montana team brought it home from there.

“They came out after our little run, they gave us a little run, and we just had to handle the pressure and we did,” said Koch, who will play next year at Carroll College. “We turned the ball over less and tried to limit their offensive rebounds. Just little stuff, like going after 50/50 balls. We had to clean up those things. We did that and got the job done.”

Billings Skyview’s Payton Sanders led all scorers with a 28-point outburst. Reynolds finished with 20 while Bateman had 11. Gros Ventre and Froid-Lake’s Javonne Nesbit each had eight.

Wyoming was led for the second straight night by Crilley, who had 12. Harley Davis of Kaycee also had 12. Dubois’ Cody Wright scored 11 points and Wheatland’s Kade Preuit added 10.

For coach Jay Collins, head men’s coach at Northwest College, the extension of Wyoming’s losing streak didn’t dampen his team’s effort.

“They really are great kids and I think they're resilient, and that showed through tonight,” said Collins, whose squad was beaten 103-76 on Friday. “We kind of got embarrassed (on Friday) and wanted to make a statement that hey, you know, Montana might be bigger and more athletic and whatnot, but we have a lot of guys that can play as well.”

Of the streak, Collins said Wyoming should “just keep working. Wyoming and Montana are pretty similar in that they value toughness and doing things the right way. And so hopefully Wyoming can get enough good luck or have things work in our favor to get over the hump. But this whole event was great. It's a great, great thing for the kids.”

