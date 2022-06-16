 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wolf Point hires Cameron McCormick to coach boys basketball program

  • 0
Cameron McCormick

Cameron McCormick, shown coaching the Northern Cheyenne girls, will be guiding the Wolf Point boys during the upcoming season.

 RYAN WELCH, 406mtsports.com

WOLF POINT — Cameron McCormick, who coached the Lame Deer girls this past season and also led the Rocky Boy girls into the Class B state tournament in 2018, is returning to the Hi-Line to guide the Wolf Point boys basketball program.

McCormick's hiring was approved Monday by the Wolf Point School Board. He will also teach social studies at the junior high school.

McCormick, who also spent a year coaching the Absarokee boys, led Lame Deer's girls to nine victories one year after a winless season. He also was athletic director.

McCormick, a member of the Crow Tribe, has a 66-69 overall record. He also has coached the girls programs at Lodge Grass and Northern Cheyenne.

Wolf Point is a Class B program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News