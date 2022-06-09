Billings Senior's Kennedy Venner wins Gatorade Softball Player of the Year

CHICAGO — Billings Senior standout Kennedy Venner is the 2021-22 Gatorade Montana Softball Player of the Year, the sports drink company announced Thursday.

The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field, according to a press release from Gatorade.

Venner is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.

Venner, a senior right-handed pitcher and shortstop, led the Broncs to a 23-3 record and the Class AA state championship. She compiled a 16-1 record in the circle with a 1.09 earned-run average, striking out 262 batters while allowing just 66 hits in 112.1 innings pitched.

The Class AA Eastern Division Player of the Year, Venner fired two no-hitters, including one perfect game. At the plate, she batted .250 and hit two home runs.

A member of the Billings High School student council, Venner has volunteered as part of multiple community service initiatives through her school’s Key Club.

“Kennedy lifted [Billings] to a state championship,” said Mike Falcon, head coach at Billings Skyview. “She was on a whole different level than anyone else in the state. She was the (state’s) most dominant pitcher in years.”

Venner has maintained a weighted 4.14 GPA. She has signed a letter of intent to play softball on scholarship at Carroll College.

Venner joins recent Gatorade Montana Softball Players of the Year Kynzie Mohl (2020-21, Kalispell Glacier), Anna Toon (2019-20 & 2018-19, Great Falls), and Erin Hocker (2017-18, Great Falls).

