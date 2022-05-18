Billings West's Kaitlin Grossman and Taco Dowler win Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year awards

BILLINGS — Many standout athletes have left their respective mark in the Billings West athletic annals.

And while the Golden Bears have been well represented at the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet over the years, Wednesday night at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center was especially special for West High athletics.

Taco Dowler and Kaitlin Grossman did something no pair of West athletes had accomplished since 2005, when they swept the male and female Athlete of the Year awards.

It is only the second time overall, and the first time since 2005 when Josh Hedge and Sara Bents won the award that the two recipients of the prestigious awards were from West High.

Overall, it is the 22nd time a Golden Bear has been honored by the Roundtable.

The other male finalists for the award were: Isaiah Claunch, West; Caden Dowler, West; Drake Rhodes, West; and Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview.

The other female finalists for the award were: Brooke Berry, Skyview; Mya Hansen, Billings Central; Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior; and Jaeden Wolff, West.

Dowler, the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year in football, is the all-time leading receiver at tradition-rich West.

Dowler was the co-offensive MVP for the Eastern AA during the 2020 football season and was the sole receiver of the award this past season.

This past year, Dowler was a first-team all-state wide receiver, cornerback, punt returner and kickoff returner.

In 2020, he was a first-team all-state wide receiver, cornerback and kickoff returner and second-team punt returner.

As a sophomore, Dowler was a second-team all-state pick at wide receiver and corner back and honorable mention for kickoff returns.

In track, Dowler is a four-year letter winner and he has been all-state in multiple events.

Dowler will play football at Montana State.

Grossman is a three-sport standout for the Bears, participating in basketball, volleyball and track.

She was an all-state performer in basketball the past two seasons and honorable mention all-state as a sophomore. This past year, Grossman averaged 10.3 points and a Class AA fifth-best 9.2 rebounds per game. She was also fifth best in the classification with a field goal percentage of .512. She is going to Montana State Billings to play basketball.

In volleyball, Grossman played outside hitter and was a first-team all-state selection this past season. As a junior and sophomore, she earned second-team all-state honors.

Grossman has participated in track and field the past two years. Last year, she was a part of West’s 400 and 1,600 relay state championship teams. In the long jump, she placed fourth at the State AA meet last year and she was sixth in the 400.

Last year the winners were Neil Daily of West and Isabelle Erickson of Central.

The banquet is sponsored by AMP.

Retired Montana Tech football coach Bob Green was the guest speaker.

This story will be updated.

