New Billings Senior cross country coach Kaneesha Beeman 'can't wait' to get started with Broncs

BILLINGS — New Billings Senior cross country coach Kaneesha Beeman has waited a long time to become a head coach.

Now that she has the opportunity, Beeman has simple, yet rewarding goals for her team.

She wants team members to improve individually as the season goes and to also have fun participating in the sport.

“The ultimate goal is to peak at the state tournament,” she told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “I want them to enjoy the sport and know they put in the work and time and to be proud of themselves.”

Beeman succeeds Sarah Lord, who resigned as the Senior boys and girls cross country coach in April after nine seasons, where both the boys and girls teams had five top-3 finishes at the State AA meet.

“I’ll have some big shoes to fill coming in after Sarah Lord,” said Beeman, who is an elementary school special education instructor for Billings Public Schools.

This past year, the Senior boys were 10th at the state meet and the Senior girls 15th.

Beeman said she believes the Broncs have the potential to grow and improve this coming season.

“We have a super young team and can really go up,” she said. “I’m looking forward to doing some training. We are working with Beartooth Performance.”

Beeman is married to Billings Senior boys wrestling coach Josh Beeman. She is the mother of four, a 12-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. Beeman was born and raised in Ronan and her maiden name is Benson. She competed in track and cross country for Ronan and graduated in 2008 before she competed for a year in cross country and track and field at the University of Great Falls.

While in college, Kaneesha met Josh, who wrestled for the Argos.

This will be Kaneesha’s first time as a head coach. She previously served as an assistant track coach at Huntley Project for a season.

After starting a family, there never really a perfect time but Kaneesha realized it was too good of an opportunity at Senior not to pursue the job.

“I’m so excited. I have wanted to coach for a long time,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to it and can’t wait.”

