26th annual 6-Man all-star football game is Friday in Custer

BILLINGS — The 26th annual 6-Man all-star football game will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Hoffman Field in Custer.

The game will pit the Red teams versus the Blue team. The teams are made up of 18 players on each side. Finalized rosters are expected to be released this week.

Players began arriving for registration on Monday in Custer, where the teams will practice twice per day except for Thursday, when practice will be held in Billings. While in Billings, the players will have lunch at Pizza Ranch prior to bowling at Sunset Lanes.

Each team will conduct a walk-through practice on Friday morning in Custer in preparation for kickoff.

The game organizers are Jim Goltz of Bridger and Brad Hoffman of Custer.

The Red team won last year's game 51-20 in Highwood.

