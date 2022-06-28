Billings West OL Jacob Anderson to pursue D-I dreams at Pac-12's Oregon State

BILLINGS — As a freshman at Billings West, Jacob Anderson was given the nickname “D-I” because of his potential as a burgeoning offensive lineman.

The obvious connotation was that Anderson would one day go on to play Division I football, perhaps at the top level.

On Monday, Anderson came much closer to fulfilling that promise when he committed to play at Oregon State of the Power 5 Pac-12 Conference. Anderson, a senior-to-be, made the announcement via his Twitter account.

Anderson said he chose OSU over in-state offers from FCS Montana and Montana State, as well those from FBS programs like Baylor, Utah, Nevada, Colorado “and a handful of others.”

Oregon State’s campus is located in Corvallis, Oregon. The Beavers are led by head coach Jonathan Smith, a former offensive coordinator at Montana. Their offensive line coach is Jim Michalczik, who was an assistant at Montana State in the 1990s.

“When I visited, honestly, everything just kind of clicked,” said Anderson, a 6-foot-6, 265-pounder who has played both tackle positions at West. “It just seemed like that was the place I wanted to go.

“I really liked the community. I liked all the coaches, but the town itself is fantastic. I really liked the college. I like the layout of everything and it’s really beautiful over there. I just think it's a great place.”

Anderson’s early nickname notwithstanding, West coach Rob Stanton said he knew Anderson had the potential to play at a high level after high school, but that he didn’t know just how high until Baylor, a Big 12 program in Texas, made an offer to Anderson not long after the Golden Bears lost to Missoula Sentinel in the Class AA state title game last season.

Stanton said Baylor offensive line coach Eric Mateos had the goods on Anderson based on the film he’d seen while recruiting former Sentinel lineman Dylan Rollins to BYU a couple years prior.

Despite Baylor’s overtures, Oregon State had what Anderson wanted. And Anderson had what OSU craved.

“Obviously he has the size and the length that everybody's looking for,” Stanton said. “He's very good with his feet and he has a long reach. I just think the sky's the limit for the kid, and I think that's what college coaches have seen in him. He’s looking at a redshirt (season), and then maybe getting a little bit of time as a freshman, and hopefully as a sophomore he's playing a lot.”

“I'll be honest, at first I thought Montana Tech would be a great option,” Anderson said of his self-evaluation as a freshman and sophomore. “I thought Montana State was probably the highest level I could go play at, and getting that (Baylor) offer really helped me realize I can play at a higher level.”

Anderson, a first-team all-state tackle last year and a second-teamer in 2020, primarily credited Stanton and West offensive line coach Shaun Sampson for his growth and development. Sampson is a Helena Capital alum who walked on at Montana State and became a first-team All-Big Sky Conference center under the tutelage of former MSU offensive line coach Jason McEndoo.

Stanton said Sampson and McEndoo have similar qualities as coaches.

“He’s fantastic,” Anderson said of Sampson.

Last year, Anderson and West’s offense put up an average of 397.1 yards per game while going 10-2. He helped protect quarterback Isaiah Claunch, who threw for 2,505 yards and 29 touchdowns. Receiver Taco Dowler had 60 receptions for 949 yards and nine scores. The running game was led by tailback Michael DeLeon, who churned out 1,644 yards and 16 TDs.

Anderson and West, though, fell to Sentinel in the AA title contest 35-6. It was the second straight year the Bears lost to the Spartans in the championship game.

Despite atoning for those losses, Anderson’s individual goals are well defined for 2022.

“I think I'm a little bit better naturally as a run blocker,” Anderson said. “I've been working on my pass blocking. And that's one of my goals for this upcoming year, to really nail that down. It comes down to technique and then trying to keep my hips square. That’s something my coach has been trying to help me with for a few years.”

Stanton said there’s nowhere for Anderson to go but up.

“If everything progresses right and with the excellent coaching he's going to get and being able to focus strictly on football, I don't know why he couldn't be a Sunday player,” Stanton said. “You look at the people who are drafted and you look at just their size and their features, and he’s got them.

“Every high school and college and professional coach in the world wants offensive linemen who are athletic and can play, and he fits into that mold.”

Email Greg Rachac at greg.rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac

