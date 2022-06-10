Comeback kids: Glasgow's Austin Hughes, Jefferson's Branden Morris bring determination to their Class B All-Star squads

BILLINGS — Austin Hughes and Braden Morris stared each other down.

Hughes, of Glasgow, and Morris, of Jefferson High School in Boulder, their arms crossed, looked intently at the other, their faces inches apart.

Almost simultaneously, the pair broke into laughter and tried to set their faces to stern once more.

“I’d laugh, too, if I was staring down at a short, fat kid,” said Hughes, taking a good-natured jab at himself as the two tried to compose themselves. The quip only set off another round of chuckles.

Hughes and Morris, along with many other high school football players, are in Billings this week to take part in the annual Big Sky Class B All-Star football game set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Lockwood High School.

While Thursday’s picture day provided a respite and some jocularity amongst the three-a-day practices for the North and South squads that had begun on Wednesday, getting a chance to play in this game is relative serious business for Hughes and Morris.

As recently as six months ago, Morris, Jefferson’s quarterback and safety, was just beginning recovery from a broken ankle he sustained — get this — on the last play of the regular season, right before his Panthers were poised to make a serious playoff run.

And Hughes? His story began quite a bit longer in the past, but there was a time where Hughes wasn’t even able to walk for several months due to Guillain-Barre’ syndrome-like symptoms.

So, yeah, there has been plenty to smile about this week.

Morris ending on his terms

It was really insult to injury for Morris. Trying to prevent a touchdown pass on the last play of the game against Townsend, Morris instead rolled over on his ankle. All the tendons snapped, he said, taking a piece of bone with them.

Townsend won the game on that play, 13-7, a 23-yard pass from Trey Hoveland to Braden Racht.

“This sucks,” was all Morris could think. “This really sucks.”

Not only would he miss the playoffs, leaving the Panthers without their starting quarterback and safety, but suddenly his track season was in doubt, too. The Panthers boys were the defending champions, and Morris was the reigning 110-meter champ, as well.

Any self-pity was temporary, however. Between surgery, which happened less than two weeks after the injury, and physical therapy, Morris was with his football teammates, studying film with the other quarterbacks and cheering from the sidelines.

“He took the role of, hey, we can still win playoff games, we can still advance, which we did” to the semifinals, said Jefferson football coach Clint Layng, who is also guiding the South squad this week. “He was a big part of that. He did whatever he could to help the team and help the younger guys in a leadership role, which was important.”

Morris was pretty much on schedule in terms of his recovery time, but things started slowly for him during track season. It took some time for his calf muscle to get used to all the different movements from participating in both hurdle events, the javelin and the 400-meter relay.

By the end of May, though, Morris was in peak form. Projected only to win the 300-meter hurdles at the Class B state meet, Morris wound up winning not only that event, but repeating in the 110 hurdles, taking the javelin title (an event in which he wasn't even projected to place) and helping the relay team to a first-place finish.

Layng is hopeful that others in the school were watching Morris. Not in simply how hard he worked and how dedicated he was, but simply by how he reacted to his injury.

"He didn't put his head down, he didn't feel sorry for himself," Layng said. "He just persevered and kept going. I mean, he was a big part of our (football team's) semifinal run, a big part. And then to watch him get back for track and do what he did, it's awesome."

Now, Morris finds himself back on the football field. Not only will he play in Saturday’s game, he’s also been named to play in the East-West Shrine Game next week. All-star games aren’t quite the same as helping your regular teammates make a playoff run, but it beats laying on the turf in pain thinking your football days are over.

“I’m just happy to play football a couple more times,” said Morris, who plans to study pre-med at Montana State. “It’s a great opportunity for me to just to be able to play in one or two more games and then call it wraps.”

'All through sheer determination'

Hughes was a pretty successful AAU wrestler in Glasgow until, just shy of his 13th birthday, he complained of a tingling sensation in his arms and legs. The symptoms progressed in the ensuing days, and Hughes’ mother, Stephanie, took him to the clinic in town.

The symptoms matched up with myositis, a condition that causes muscle inflammation, and the family was told the pain would eventually run its course.

When the symptoms persisted and even got worse, another trip to the clinic and one to Denver Children’s Hospital resulted in a diagnosis of a neurological autoimmune disease.

By this point, Hughes was crawling on his hands and knees to get around, Stephanie said.

“I literally felt like I didn’t have any muscle,” said Hughes, who added it was difficult to even hold a pencil to do schoolwork.

Months of physical and occupational therapy at Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow helped him regain a foundation to be able to walk again, even if his movements were ungainly and awkward.

While not even close to 100% recovered, Hughes decided he wanted to resume wrestling and give football a try.

Glasgow football coach Patrick Barnett remembers Hughes, then a freshman, walking into the weight room the first day.

“That kid could barely walk,” said Barnett, who was then in his first season as a head coach after one year as an assistant on the Scotties staff. “He comes in and he goes, ‘I’m going to play football for you.’ Me, naïve and dumb, I sit there looking at this kid and I’m like, ‘how am I going to make anything out of this kid?’ "

While Barnett and the staff provided encouragement, Hughes did all he could. Wearing all the football pads made Hughes topple over easily. He had no balance and little coordination, and he suffered tearfully through painful shin splits, Barnett said.

But Hughes never gave up. He played on the offensive line for the junior varsity for three seasons, getting one start as the varsity center his junior year because several players were on COVID-19 quarantine.

After that game, one in which the Scotties won, Barnett had to tell Hughes he was back on the junior varsity. The regular starting center was simply better, Barnett said.

Hughes took it all in stride, continued to work, and by his senior year became the varsity center. He was named first-team all-conference at the end of the season (the Scotties made the playoffs), and he followed that up by qualifying for the state wrestling tournament at 165 pounds.

The family has been told his symptoms could return one day, or they might not. Hughes recently took the COVID-19 vaccination, and he feared that could maybe spark a relapse. Everything seems to be going fine for now.

“I’ll be 100% honest, I don’t think I’m as strong as I could be right now,” Hughes said. “I always think I can be stronger, I’m just going to keep working.”

Hughes plans to enter the National Guard in August, with training scheduled for either Fort Benning or Fort Jackson in Georgia. After that, who knows?

Barnett knows this. He won’t forget Hughes anytime soon, and not just because he was a part of Barnett’s first graduating class.

“He’ll be a story that I will probably tell for the rest of my career,” Barnett said. “A kid who, when he came into my weight room couldn’t walk, and he walked out of school being a first-team all-conference football player. All through sheer determination. He worked his ass off.”

Those are journeys certainly worth smiling about.

