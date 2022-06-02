Football is family: Sons to have final sendoff with fathers in 6-Man all-star game

BILLINGS — When your dad is also your football coach, don’t expect any special treatment.

During preparations this week for Friday’s 6-Man All-Star Game, players for the Red and Blue teams were reminded of that — just in case they forgot.

“We had the pads popping quite a bit,” said Blue Team quarterback and defensive end Chance Goltz of Bridger. “We did a lot of hitting and a lot of conditioning, bear crawls and everything to get back into shape.

“They made it pretty miserable on us.”

Call it tough love.

Now that the brunt of practices are over and the teams can focus squarely on the 26th annual contest — which kicks off at 7 p.m. at Hoffman Field in Custer — three players are embracing the opportunity to be coached by their fathers one last time.

Goltz’s dad Jim is an assistant coach with the Blue Team, while Kyle Lawson of Hot Springs will have his dad Jim and Alex Novark of White Sulphur Springs will have his dad Travis on the sideline as assistants with the Red Team.

Aside from the work of getting back into football shape (this will be their first game since the fall) the players are ready for a final sendoff with their dads, who taught them the value of competition.

“Ever since I was a little kid, all the talk around the house has been football, football, football,” said Kyle Lawson, a safety and running back/receiver for the Red Team, who will play next season at Montana Western.

“He works hard and wants to get the job done. He doesn't like to lose but he also wants to make sure everybody's hustling, working hard and having fun.”

Jim Lawson led Hot Springs to 6-Man state titles in 2012 and 2016. For the all-star game, he is assisting Red Team head coach Tom Tranmer of Power-Dutton-Brady. Tranmer coached the Titans to an appearance in the championship game this past fall.

Other Red Team assistants include Novark and Brock Miller of Richey-Lambert.

Alex Novark, who will play receiver and safety/linebacker for the Red Team, said Friday will present a bit of an emotional feeling since it will be his final game with his dad on the same sideline. And that probably will work both ways, because the 2021 season was Travis Novark’s last as the head coach at White Sulphur Springs.

“He’s coached me since I was in the third grade,” said Alex Novark, who will attend UM Western in the fall but isn’t sure yet if he’ll play. “Football has brought us together even closer. It’s a little bittersweet, I’d say, since this is the last time he’s going to get to coach me. And this might be the last time he gets to coach.”

Jim Goltz, meanwhile, was the head coach at Bridger in 2021 — and an assistant the previous two seasons — but will move on to become the superintendent of Elder Grove School in Billings beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.

Goltz will assist Blue Team head coach Michael Reiter of two-time reigning state champion Froid-Lake.

The other assistants are Mitch Ward of Shields Valley and Matt Neumann of the five-school co-op of Denton-Geyser-Stanford/Winnett-Grass Range.

Chance Goltz credited his dad with shaping his love for the game and his desire to excel in sports, which will lead him to a career as a tight end at Rocky Mountain College beginning this fall.

“It's our last time together,” Chance Goltz said. “We've talked football all the time and getting to play for him one last time with a bunch of other smart coaches and just having him there is a ton of fun too.

“It's our way of bonding. Saturdays and Sundays. High school football, college football, NFL football, it’s definitely made us grow stronger.”

Of course, when the ball is kicked off Friday there won’t be much time for sentimentality. If you’re playing in your final high school game, the goal is always to win.

Chance Goltz said the Blue Team might have a size advantage but Kyle Lawson said speed could be the difference for the Red squad.

“We've got a lot everything, but we have a ton of size so we're definitely going to be able to power the ball quite a bit,” Goltz said.

“We’ve got to get to the quarterback,” Lawson said. “We’ve got some fast defensive ends. They have a lot size on their team so hopefully we have enough speed to run away from that and hope that works out.”

Novark expects a fast-paced contest, just as you might expect from the 6-Man game.

“We're going to have to match their energy to get the edge we need,” he said. “We had great practices today and great practices all week. So we're ready to show up and ball out.”

Whatever happens, this generational sendoff will be a moment to remember for both fathers and sons.

Email Greg Rachac at greg.rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac

