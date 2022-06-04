Late TD lifts Blue Team over Red Team in wild, wet 6-Man All-Star Game

CUSTER — Ashdyn Hobbs hadn’t been on the losing side of a football game in nearly three years, and he did his part to make sure it didn’t happen Friday night — despite stiff competition and a torrential thunderstorm that threatened to end the 6-Man All-Star Game prematurely.

Hobbs, of two-time reigning state champion Froid-Lake, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Bridger’s Chance Goltz with 18 seconds left to secure a 34-28 victory for the Blue Team over the Red Team in the 26th edition of the game Friday at Hoffman Field.

Hobbs was a part of a program that prevailed in 24 straight games in the past two seasons. But the winning streak for Hobbs and Froid-Lake teammates Connor Huft and Brent Stentoft was in dire straits early, as the Red all-stars jumped to a 22-0 advantage.

The Blue squad showed that whoever laughs last laughs best.

“That's the Blue Team's mentality,” Hobbs said afterward. “That's what we've been practicing all week. I mean, we didn't expect to be down 22-0, but it's awesome that we came back.”

Trailing 28-26 with time ticking away, the Blue Team forced a punt and took over in their own territory in search of the winning points. Two long runs by Goltz put the ball on the 3 with 57 seconds remaining.

The go-ahead play saw Goltz roll to his right with the ball, which drew the defense in fear that Goltz might run again. But the defense lost track of Hobbs, who had peeled left and was all alone in the end zone.

All Goltz had to do was loft the ball over his pursuers and into the waiting hands of Hobbs, who caught it for the winning points.

“That play is called ‘Stick.’ We ran it a couple of times expecting the swing-out to be open. That was good, because it was wide open,” Hobbs said. “They expected Chance to run it, and that’s kind of how it went.”

Hobbs also scored on a 9-yard gallop in the third quarter, which pulled the Blue Team to within 28-26.

It was an ending that was difficult to predict, and not necessarily because of the early discrepancy on the scoreboard. Midway through the third quarter, a major thunderstorm rolled through the area with wind, heavy rain, lightning and thunder. The game was halted with 6:25 remaining in the third.

The contest eventually resumed an hour and 19 minutes later, albeit under light rain and atop a slippery grass field.

“I think we were really prepared and our boys came out hard and really played well,” said Red Team coach Tom Tranmer of Power-Dutton-Brady. “But 6-Man football is such a momentum-type game, and when we were up 22-0 their backs were to the wall and they kicked it up a notch.

“I think they got a little bit of momentum and then all of a sudden, you know, they came back, and then the rain hit and when we came back out both teams were still kind of in that mode. They had the ball on that final drive and they were able to score.”

The Red all-stars scored twice in the opening quarter as the Blue squad turned the ball over twice. Shaw Davis of White Sulphur Springs had a 7-yard touchdown run, and Power-Dutton-Brady’s Kellan Doheny found P-D-B teammate Tyler Ellsworth with a 28-yard scoring strike.

It was a three-possession lead in the second after Hot Springs’ Kyle Lawson caught a 5-yard TD pass from WSS’s Sam Davis.

The Blue Team closed the gap in the second when Valley Christian’s Eyan Becker caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Goltz. In the third, Dylan Flatt of Shields Valley tip-toed the boundary in the end zone for a 9-yard scoring pass from SV teammate Kaden Acosta.

The Red squad was then called for a safety when it knelt on the ball in the end zone on the ensuing kickoff.

After the storm receded, Lawson raced 53 yards for a touchdown to give the Red Team a 28-18 advantage. That was before Hobbs scored the next two touchdowns to give the Blue squad the lead — and the win.

“This was a great week,” Tranmer said. “These players, they played hard. They're seniors and they get selected for this, and I tell you, they love the game of football. The passion is there, as you could see in this game. No one wanted to lose.”

NOTES: The offensive MVP awards, as announced after the game, went to Flatt (Blue Team) and Jack McCallister of Hot Springs (Red Team). The defensive MVPs were Stentoft (Blue Team) and Spencer Lehnerz of Power-Dutton-Brady (Red Team).

Blue Team 34, Red Team 28

Red#14#8#6#0#—#28

Blue#0#8#18#8#—#34

First quarter

Red: Shaw Davis 7 run (kick failed

Red: Tyler Ellsworth 28 pass from Kellan Doheny (Sam Davis kick)

Second quarter

Red: Kyle Lawson 5 pass from Sam Davis (Davis kick)

Blue: Eyan Becker 17 pass from Chance Goltz (Lucius Payovich kick)

Third quarter

Blue: Dylan Flatt 9 pass from Kaden Acosta (Payovich kick)

Blue: Safety (Red Team knelt on ball in end zone)

Red: Lawson 53 run (kick failed)

Blue: Hobbs 9 run (Payovich kick)

Fourth quarter

Blue: Hobbs 3 pass from Goltz (Payovich kick)

Email Greg Rachac at greg.rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.