North all-stars shine brightest in win over South at Class B football game

BILLINGS — One by one, after the North players were introduced at midfield, they returned to the start of their pregame lineup of teammates and coaches and started with head coach Adam Goodnight.

“Have a day,” Goodnight told them, or some semblance of that sentiment, before the players went down the line, slapping hands the rest of the way.

The North certainly did, winning the Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game over the South 27-7 Saturday at Lockwood High School. It’s the fourth consecutive win for the North, which allowed the fewest points in this series since the North registered back-to-back shutouts in 2011-12.

The win also gave the North an 18-15 lead in the series, which dates back to 1989.

Goodnight coached Florence-Carlton to the Class B state championship last season, and he had seven players on the North roster. But it was a team effort for the North, which received three touchdown passes from Bigfork quarterback Patrick Wallen and interceptions from five of its defenders. Malta’s Rex Williamson scored a short rushing TD for the North.

“Man, an unbelievable bunch of kids,” Goodnight said. “You know, I’ve competed against most of those kids for four years, and it’s a lot more fun coaching them than it is to compete against them. A truly special bunch of kids. They bought into the whole process.”

Two of Wallen’s throwing scores went to Florence’s Tristan Pyette. The first came on a little dump pass to Pyette at the 5-yard line and the running back did the rest, sidestepping a couple defenders for the short score and a 6-0 lead.

Pyette then essentially sealed the game by taking a 49-yard screen pass to the end zone with 2:48 left.

The end result was a far cry from the start. Shepherd’s Colter Zink and Townsend’s Klause Rauser ignited the South defense with back-to-back negative plays to start the game, and Whitehall’s Brendan Wagner picked off Wallen’s first pass of the game, the third overall play from scrimmage.

The South continued dominant defensive play on the next series and forced another three-and-out for the North. It wasn’t until the North’s seventh offensive play that the team gained positive yardage, a 37-yard pass from Wallen to Florence’s Caden Zaulski.

Wallen also hooked up with Florence’s Blake Shoupe, who dove into the end zone, on a 69-yard pass-and-run for a 14-0 lead. Wallen was named the North’s offensive MVP.

“When the game started we couldn’t figure out where they were coming from,” Wallen said of the South’s early defensive authority, “and why they were blowing up our plays. The first throw of the game they got a pick, so that kind of lit a fire under my butt.”

The North defense pitched a shutout. The South’s lone score came on a 30-yard interception return by Red Lodge’s Skyler Quenzer, but that wasn’t near enough to offset interceptions by the North’s Miguel Perez (Fairfield), Levi Posey (Florence), Connor Tuss (Malta), George Bucklin (Bigfork) and Zaluski.

“We knew coming into this game that we had the bigger team, the bigger line, and our linebackers just played amazing,” said the 6-foot-7 Tuss, who was named the North’s defensive MVP at cornerback. “They were able to cover the ball, cover the field … just swarm the ball.”

Despite the 20-point margin, South coach Clint Layng of Jefferson felt his team played well. The South had several decent drives against a bend-but-don’t-break defense, and had a chance to get back into the game when Roundup’s Jerome Johnson recovered a fumble at the North 17-yard line.

But with the North nursing a 21-7 lead, Zaluski picked off South quarterback Trey Hoveland and the North took over at its own 5-yard line. That turned out to be the last, best chance for the South.

Posey picked off Hoveland in the back of the end zone earlier in the game, ending what was a 10-play drive for the South.

“We just didn’t get it in the end zone and we had some opportunities to make some plays,” Layng said. “I mean, they had a good team. That’s a really talented team, but I thought our guys played with them physically. We were right there except for a few big plays.”

NOTES: Williamson’s 1-yard plunge just before half gave the North a 21-0 lead. … Joining Wallen and Tuss as MVPs were Whitehall receiver Brendan Wagner (South offense) and Zink (South defense). … Scholarship winners were Kyler Hallock of Glasgow and AJ Browning of Columbus. … Zaluski, who also handled place-kicking duties for the North, had one of the more interesting days. He caught two passes, nabbed that interception, and also ran in a two-point conversion. When the holder bobbled the snap following the North’s second touchdown, the ball was pitched to Zaluski, who ended toward the left pylon and just barely made it in for the two points and a 14-0 lead. Zaluski also made a PAT kick. ... Wallen threw for 256 yards. Shoupe caught four passes for 137 yards. ... The South's Trey Johannes (Columbus) was the game's leading rusher, gaining 41 yards on 13 carries.

North 27, South 7

North#6#15#0#6#—#27

South#0#0#7#0#—#7

First quarter

North: Tristan Pyette 5 pass from Patrick Wallen (pass failed)

Second quarter

North: Blake Shoupe 69 pass from Wallen (Caden Zaluski run)

North: Rex Williamson 1 run (Zaluski kick)

Third quarter

South: Skyler Quenzer 30 interception return (Trey Hoveland kick)

Fourth quarter

North: Pyette 49 pass from Wallen (kick failed)

