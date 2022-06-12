Rocky Erickson: A quarter century of Montana East-West Shrine Game memories

BILLINGS — A scheduling conflict in my world this weekend has me reminiscing about some wonderful memories.

This Saturday when the 75th edition of the Montana East-West Shrine Football Game is played in Great Falls, it will mark just the second time since 1995 that I have not been in attendance calling the game on radio. I missed the 2007 game when my wife Kristi and I celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary with a cruise to Alaska. And this week I will miss the game (and possibly many more in the future) as it is now being held on the same weekend as the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series.

While the schedule conflict is unfortunate, it gives me a reason to reflect on so many great moments.

My first Shrine broadcast was in 1995 when I was the sports director for the Northern Sports Network, and we put the game on statewide radio for the first time. What a thrilling game that was, as Great Falls High quarterback and future NFL player Dallas Neil completed a 45-yard pass to Plentywood’s Travis Walker with just 29 seconds left for a 33-28 East victory.

The 50th edition of the Shrine Game in 1996 is another one that I will never forget. Not so much because of the East’s 20-0 win, but for the stories I heard from the 17 men who were the honored guests at the banquet the night before — 17 who played in that first Shrine game made it back for game number 50!

One of those stories will stay with me forever. One player told me that he was knocked unconscious after a hard hit at practice the day before the game, and woke up an hour later in the team bus. And he played in the game the following day! The thing that forever sealed that memory for me was when he took off his cap and had me feel the bump that was still there 50 years later!

Two years later, the Shriners did something remarkable by taking the players from both teams (and a certain radio broadcaster) to Spokane to visit the Shriners Children’s Hospital. What an amazing trip and the perfect way to let the players know what this game is all about.

Two of the winningest coaches in Montana prep football history — Don Schillinger of Baker and Terry Thomas of Dillon — went head-to-head in the 2001 game, but that’s only one of the reasons that one was so special to me. This memory is all about a young man who was in a hospital in Houston.

That night we set up a special phone feed to Houston so that Brian Kaluza could listen to the broadcast. You see, Brian was an outstanding tight end for Malta, and scored the winning touchdown in the Mustangs’ semifinal playoff win over Frenchtown in the fall of 2000. Kaluza was in Houston receiving a bone marrow transplant in his battle against leukemia, and it was touching for me to know that he was listening to my broadcast that night.

For fans of high-scoring offenses like me, the 2006 game was a treat. It marked the first time that two quarterbacks — Andrew Selle of Billings West and Matt Komac of Helena High — both threw for more than 300 yards. Selle threw for 381 and four touchdowns, while Komac threw for 331 and three in the East’s entertaining 41-35 win.

When I introduced the players at the banquet on the night before the 2009 game, I included a piece of trivia that in 62 years the series had never seen an overtime game. So guess what happened the next night? You guessed it, the game went into OT and Michael King of Helena Capital kicked a 33-yard field goal to give the West a 20-17 win.

My lasting memory of that 2009 game? The fact that the overtime period almost never happened. The West lined up for a game-winning field goal with four seconds left in the fourth quarter. The kick was blocked, and Miles City’s Hayden Kalfell nearly took it back the distance as time expired — but was caught and tackled at the 1-yard line by Bobby Hirsch of Belgrade. Wow!

In 2014, I went to one of the practices to interview Huntley Project star Koni Dole, but could not find him. One of his teammates informed me that Koni had gone “back to the locker room to get his leg.” Indeed, Dole was the first in Montana history to play in the Shrine Game with a prosthetic leg.

How about the time a player from North Dakota was the hero of the game! In 2018, Jeremiah Paine of the Mon-Dak Thunder booted a 30-yard field goal late in the game to give the East a 24-21 victory. Mon-Dak is a co-op team of Westby and Grenora, North Dakota, and Paine went to high school in Grenora.

But my favorite Shine Game broadcast of all? That would be just one year ago, when I had the opportunity to spend time with the legendary Tom LeProwse.

The Butte native and Bozeman coaching legend played in that first Shrine game in 1947 — he was a team captain, kicked the opening kickoff, made the first tackle AND married his high school sweetheart after the game. Incredible!

LeProwse attended almost every banquet and game since then. Last year, fellow announcer Paul Panisko and I sat with Tom at the banquet and had him on live at halftime of the game.

Tom passed away last month at the age of 94, and I’m so thankful that I was able to share my greatest Shrine Game memory with him.

Veteran Montana sports broadcaster Rocky Erickson of Billings is owner of Rocky Erickson Sports LLC.

