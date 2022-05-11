Rosters announced for 38th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game

BILLINGS — The 38th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game will be played Saturday, June 4 at Montana Tech in Butte. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

A year after the annual game was called off due to the pandemic in 2020, the Red Team defeated the Blue Team, 34-28.

Coaches and rosters were announced for the 2022 game on Wednesday. Head coach for the Blue Team is Mark Rathbun of Park City. The head coach for the Red Team is Brock Berryhill of Scobey.

Assistants for the Blue Team are Jason Ostler of Drummond-Philipsburg, Carson Oakland of St. Ignatius, Jered Koskela of Thompson Falls, and George Warburton of Joliet.

Red Team assistants are Mike Jones of Chinook, Brian Manning of Culbertson, Derek Gackle of Fairview, Eric Dirk of Cascade, and Clyde E. Ross of Fort Benton.

The full team rosters are listed below:

Blue Team roster: Jacob Johnson, Ennis; Kole Hill, Sheridan; Nathan Schraeder, Thompson Falls; Jacob Gauthier, Park City; Coyle Nagy, Charlo; Brand Ostler, Ennis; Leyton Wagner, Flint Creek; Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls; Preston Smith, Darby; Avery Metesh, Drummond-Philipsburg; Cooper Bradshaw, Drummond-Philipsburg; Carson Varner, Victor; Silas Acker, Superior; Rye Brastrup, Joliet; Canyon Parks, Victor; Erik Strom, Thompson Falls; Charley Adams, St. Ignatius; Joseph Gilman, Sheridan; Samuel Konen, Twin Bridges; Andrew Robbins, Darby; Zakary McCormack, Sheridan; Braydon Zempel, Charlo; Kaiden Batzler, Sheridan. Head coach: Mark Rathbun, Park City. Assistant coaches: Jason Ostler, Drummond-Philipsburg; Carson Oakland, St. Ignatius; Jered Koskela, Thompson Falls; George Warburton, Joliet.

Red Team roster: Carter McDowell, Simms; Jacob Remsh, Simms; Kanyon Taylor, Fairview; Oskar Pula, Chinook; Turner Tooke, Ekalaka; James Kirkaldie, Culbertson; Tristin Skov, Fairview; Reese Wirtz, Plentywood; Colter Oie, Scobey; Teagan Jorgensen, Cascade; Drake Berreth, Chinook; Kyler Kempton, Culbertson; Tugg Taylor, Circle; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood; Toby Niederegger, Chinook; Brock Hanford, Fort Benton; Aiden Perkins, Culbertson; Josh Hammerly, Scobey; Colter Ball, Fort Benton; Erik Field, Westby-Grenora; Kyle Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Timothy Lane, Fort Benton; Michael Leach, Simms; Zachary O'Neill, Culbertson; Lane Wienke, Plentywood; Steven Schubarth, Simms; Cole Taylor, Scobey. Head coach: Brock Berryhill, Scobey. Assistant coaches: Mike Jones, Chinook; Brian Manning, Culbertson; Derek Gackle, Fairview; Eric Dirk, Cascade; Clyde E. Ross, Fort Benton.

