agate

Scoreboard: High school football box scores (Oct. 6)

  • 0

GREAT FALLS 38, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 8

Great Falls;10;7;21;0;—;38
Billings Skyview;0;0;0;8;—;8

GRE — English 1 run (Oneil kick)

GRE — English 1 run (Oneil kick)

GRE — English 57 run (Oneil kick)

GRE — English 1 fumble return (Oneil kick)

GRE — English 2 run (Oneil kick)

BIL — Ledsome 12 pass from Fitch (Bjornstad run)

PARK CITY 55, LODGE GRASS 8

Lodge Grass;0;0;8;0;—;8
Park City;43;6;6;0;—;55

PAR — Zimdars 20 run (Witt kick), 9:53

PAR — Stepper 18 run (Witt kick), 7:25

PAR — Story 5 run (Witt kick), 4:51

PAR — Zimdars 45 punt return (kick failed), 2:32

PAR — Wyatt Hamilton 16 interception return (Witt kick), :49

PAR — Cunningham safety, :35

PAR — Zimdars 46 punt return (Witt kick), :23

PAR — Stepper 25 fumble return (kick failed), :38

PAR — Stepper 75 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:42

LOD — PrettyOnTop 21 pass from PrettyOnTop (Hogan run), 5:13

