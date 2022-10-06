Scoreboard: High school football box scores (Oct. 6)

GREAT FALLS 38, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 8
|Great Falls;10;7;21;0;—;38
|Billings Skyview;0;0;0;8;—;8
GRE — English 1 run (Oneil kick)
GRE — English 1 run (Oneil kick)
GRE — English 57 run (Oneil kick)
GRE — English 1 fumble return (Oneil kick)
GRE — English 2 run (Oneil kick)
BIL — Ledsome 12 pass from Fitch (Bjornstad run)
PARK CITY 55, LODGE GRASS 8
|Lodge Grass;0;0;8;0;—;8
|Park City;43;6;6;0;—;55
People are also reading…
PAR — Zimdars 20 run (Witt kick), 9:53
PAR — Stepper 18 run (Witt kick), 7:25
PAR — Story 5 run (Witt kick), 4:51
PAR — Zimdars 45 punt return (kick failed), 2:32
PAR — Wyatt Hamilton 16 interception return (Witt kick), :49
PAR — Cunningham safety, :35
PAR — Zimdars 46 punt return (Witt kick), :23
PAR — Stepper 25 fumble return (kick failed), :38
PAR — Stepper 75 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:42
LOD — PrettyOnTop 21 pass from PrettyOnTop (Hogan run), 5:13