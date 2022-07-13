Bozeman Gallatin's Ramey Lloyd finishes 36th in National High School Golf Invitational

PINEHURST, N.C. — Bozeman's Ramey Lloyd shot fired a 73 on Wednesday and jumped nearly 30 places to finish in a six-way tie for 36th in the National High School Golf Association Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort.

Lloyd, who fashioned a 78 and 75 on the first two days, finished with a score of 226 to finish 20 strokes off the pace set by Jake Albert of Blacksburg, Virginia. Lloyd, a Gallatin High golfer headed to the South Dakota School of Mines, improved his standing by 27 spots.

Bozeman Gallatin's Stevie Voigt also had his best day of the tournament, matching the 73 to move up 37 spots and finish in a tie for 58th at 229 (78-78-73). On the flip side, Butte High's Jacob Prigge shot an 88 and dropped 66 spots into a tie for 137th with a 240 (77-77-86).

As a team, the Montanans finished 30th with a 975 after improving five spots on the final day. Every state was represented by at least one squad.

Also from Montana, Bozeman Gallatin's Gavin Klein moved up 47 spots with his 75 to tie for 204th with an 88-89-75—252. Bozeman High's Eli Huskey also improved his standing on the final day, firing an 85 to move up 14 spots into a tie for 264th with a 94-89-85—268.