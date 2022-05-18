Fort Benton's Casha Corder, Seeley-Swan's Ari Nicholas ride the wind to Class C golf titles

SIDNEY — Casha Corder was sipping on a soft drink outside the clubhouse at Sidney Country Club on Wednesday, sufficiently content with how things turned out during the final round of the Class C state golf tournament.

Corder, a sophomore from Fort Benton, came into the day with a four-stroke lead over the field and finished with a comfortable seven-stroke victory to claim her first state championship.

But Corder’s fiercest competition was the less-than-ideal conditions on a windblown day, which made life tough on all the golfers trying to negotiate the course’s sloping terrain.

“The wind. Holy cow,” Corder said between pulls from a straw. “The front nine, it’s right on top of hills, so you have no covering and it’s just straight in your face. You don’t know how many clubs to go up because you don’t want to go over (the green), so it was really hard to decide and make smart choices.”

Corder’s choices were smart enough, and she finished the day with a final-round 92 for a two-day total of 174. It gave her the requisite breathing room to fend off second-place Grace Aamot of Manhattan Christian, who shot 95 for a two-day score of 181.

The third-place finisher was Mia Nicholas of Seeley-Swan (86-97–183).

Corder shot 10 strokes better on Tuesday than she did on Wednesday, but the final round was nothing short of survival of the fittest.

The same can be said for Seeley-Swan’s Ari Nicholas, who knew 24 hours earlier that it was going to be a much windier day during the final round. Nicholas entered Wednesday clinging to a two-stroke lead and handled the conditions the best he could. He finished the job with a second-round 84 for a two-day total of 165, good for a three-shot win over second-place Braxton Wolfe of Scobey, whose Day 2 score of 85 gave him a cumulative 168.

Carson Solberg of Westby-Grenora was one of the few to improve his score on Day 2, and he took third place (87-84–171)

“Just incredibly windy. It was gusty, and it didn't really let up,” said Nicholas, a junior. “You couldn’t stop and wait for the gusts to pass, you just had to hit it out there and hope for the best.”

Both Corder and Nicholas are first-time champions. But in the team standings, the state tournament was again a showcase for Manhattan Christian’s superior depth.

The Eagles won their fifth consecutive girls title, finishing the tourney with a total score of 589 (282-307). Aamot led the way, but Tori Cook (95-103–198) and Natalie Walhof (101-108–208) also placed in the top 15.

Plentywood, with sisters Ashtyn and Paityn Curtiss each placing in the top seven, took the second-place trophy while Broadus, with Emma Isaacs, Graci Barbero and Lauryn Billing all claiming top-15 medals, came in third.

Manhattan Christian’s boys, meanwhile, won their fourth straight team championship with a foursome that placed entirely inside the top 15 — Cody Hager in fifth (87-91–178), Cavan Visser in sixth (87-93–180), Logan Leep in eighth (90-92–182) and Carter VanDyken in 10th (92-94–186).

The Eagles’ aggregate score was 540 (264-276).

Westby-Grenora took home the second-place team trophy, led by Solberg’s third-place showing and Adam Paine finishing ninth. Seeley-Swan, backed by Nicholas’ title-winning effort, was third.

Despite not having an individual champion, Eagles co-head coaches Tom Hubers and Ryan Ruffatto took more joy from seeing their teams celebrate as one.

“It was a tough day,” Ruffatto said. “Golf conditions were brutal. We won by nine on both sides, so every shot mattered. They all pushed through and stayed consistent and knew they could finish strong, and they did.”

“The individual thing is kind of icing on the cake, but our kids from both boys and girls really got to experience this all together,” Hubers said. “At the end of the day, for me, it’s all about the team.”

For Nicholas, winning the individual boys title was especially meaningful because it put him in the company of older brothers Micah and McKinley, who won championships for Seeley-Swan during the previous decade.

Nicholas also put himself in some rare company by becoming a Montana High School Association champion as a full-time homeschool student. The MHSA implemented a rule that took effect this academic year allowing homeschoolers the opportunity to compete in sanctioned events.

“I didn't think I was going to have this chance,” Nicholas said. “I’m definitely going to come out and try to do it again next year. Everybody was incredible here.”

Corder surprised herself by winning a title in her second season of high school golf, even though she was in the mix and placed eighth at last year’s event at the Riverside Country Club in Bozeman.

Corder said she was most worried about Manhattan Christian’s Aamot, who outlasted Corder at the Western divisional last week in Shelby. But Corder was steady throughout, and she’s now at the Class C summit.

“I don't think it's set in yet,” Corder said. “I'm really happy. I definitely didn't expect this. I was excited, but I couldn't come in with too high of expectations. So I definitely overcame those expectations.”

