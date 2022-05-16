Guide to the 2022 Class C state golf tournament

BILLINGS — The graduation of Manhattan Christian’s Caidin Hill means that this year, for the first time in a long time, there will be someone new at the pinnacle of Class C boys golf.

But the more things change, the more they have a tendency to stay the same.

Hill won state titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021 — there was no season in 2020 because of the pandemic — and helped Manhattan Christian to the team championship each time. Despite the loss of Hill, the Eagles are primed for run at a fourth straight crown and are fresh off a 15-stroke victory at the first-ever Western C divisional last week at Marias Valley in Shelby.

Manhattan Christian’s girls, meanwhile, have won four straight team championships and had no trouble winning their portion of the divisional tournament a week ago.

Plentywood’s Paityn Curtiss, last year’s individual state medalist, is only a sophomore and is back to defend her crown. Curtiss won the Eastern C divisional last week by five strokes.

The two-day Class C state golf tournament, hosted by Fairview High School, begins Tuesday at the Sidney Country Club. Following is a breakdown of the individual and team contenders:

State C Golf

May 17-18

at Sidney Country Club (hosted by Fairview)

2021 individual medalists: Caidin Hill, Manhattan Christian (boys); Paityn Curtiss, Plentywood (girls)

2021 team champions: Manhattan Christian (boys); Manhattan Christian (girls)

Had it not been for the pandemic, Hill might have been a four-time state champ. But Manhattan Christian has been in good hands this season with anchors Cavan Visser and Logan Leep, who each placed in the top five at divisionals. Carter VanDyken finished in the top 10.

Ari Nicholas of Seeley-Swan shot an 81 to win the Western divisional and should be in contention this week. Nicholas fired a 75 earlier this season at The Ranch Club in Missoula.

Others to watch include Dillon Warren and Karson Stensland, both of Great Falls Central, as well as Bryson Banhmiller of Highwood, Eastern division champ Adam Paine and teammate Carson Solberg of Westby-Grenora, Braxton Wolfe of Scobey, and Jakob Gill of Plentywood.

Whoever wins will be the first titlist not named Caidin Hill since 2017.

“It’ll be interesting,” Manhattan Christian coach Tom Hubers said. “Obviously when kids graduate, there's always new kids that are eager.”

On the girls side, Plentywood’s Curtiss may have an advantage going in considering she’s not a stranger to the course in Sidney. She won the Eastern divisional there last week by shooting 94.

Grace Aamot fired an 85 in Shelby to win divisionals and lead Manhattan Christian to the team title last week. Hubers expects Aamot to be right in the mix this week.

Hubers said Curtiss, the reigning champion, “played great last year, and that was awesome to see such a young kid win it. But I expect Grace to be right there. She’s playing good golf right now, and she's focused this week.”

Plentywood’s Ashtyn Curtiss, Fort Benton’s Casha Corder, Seeley-Swan’s Mia Nicholas, Broadus’ Emma Isaacs, Wibaux’s Annika Lunde, and Hobson’s Becca Lynn are among the other names to keep track of.

Team wise, Manhattan Christian is bolstered in its run for a fifth-straight championship by Tori Cook and Natalie Walhof. Both finished in the top six at divisionals last week.

