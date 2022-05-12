 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miles City announces Deven Doughty as new head golf coach

MILES CITY — Deven Doughty has been named head golf coach at Custer County District High School in Miles City. The school made the announcement on Wednesday.

Doughty has served as an assistant coach with Miles City's middle school golf program the past two seasons, and was recently named the head golf pro at Miles Town and Country Club. Doughty is a CCDHS alum and a former golfer with the Cowboys.

"Deven (is) a young and energized coach who is passionate about the game of golf, and can get kids interested and excited about playing the sport," Miles City athletic director Kyle Dunfee said in a press release.

The Class A golf season is played in the fall.

